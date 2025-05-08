Zelensky, Merz Discuss Prospects For Cooperation, Support For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky, during a conversation with newly elected German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, expressed hope that Germany would continue to play one of the key roles in supporting Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky shared this in a post on Telegram .

“A good, detailed conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz. I once again congratulated him on his election and wished him success. We count on Germany to continue playing one of the key roles in supporting Ukraine - both in protecting our people now and in rebuilding the country after the war ends,” the President wrote.

According to him, there is“great potential for partnership between Ukraine and Germany, and we have already agreed to work on implementing many important things. We discussed prospects for further cooperation.”

“Mr Chancellor reaffirmed of continued support for Ukraine. It was important to hear that. I'm grateful,” Zelensky emphasized.

He added that the conversation also focused on how to make diplomacy more substantive.

“We will work together for a dignified peace, and are coordinating a schedule of upcoming contacts,” noted the President.

He expressed gratitude for Germany's support in protecting human lives and upholding international law.

As reported by Ukrinform, Friedrich Merz secured the necessary votes in the second round of voting to be elected Chancellor of Germany.