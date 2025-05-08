INCREDIBLE Devices Launches ATHENA Super Ice Laser Hair Removal System Across Canada

Athena Super Ice Laser Hair Removal System

It Will Be the Most Effective & Affordable Laser in the Market: CEO Joe Qureshi

- Joe Qureshi.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Launching at the North American Institute of Medical Aesthetics (NAIMA ) at an auspicious gathering of reporters and press, and in collaboration with a strategic online partner, Aesthetics Depot , as its e-commerce distributor, CEO Joe Querishi took the floor and surprised everyone with its affordable prices.

He first reviewed the FIVE key highlights of what sets the device apart, helping inquirers make an informed buying decision to boost profitability and client retention.

Key Features:

(1) The Powerful ATHENA Super Ice Laser has 1,200 watts and Diode technology, which is good for ALL skin types and covers Fitzpatrick (I to VI).

(2) MSRP: $68,900 - Launch Price: $39,900 ($5,000 down payment - $699/month)

(3) It claims to be one of the industry's fastest laser hair removal systems, thanks to its large spot size (12mm x 24mm), where it can do a full body laser in less than 45 minutes. It also comes with a small nozzle attachment for hard-to-reach areas like the nose, ears, etc.

(4) Most Advanced Comfortable Contact Cooling system (tested to -31° C).

(5) The ATHENA Super Ice Laser Hair Removal System can deliver up to 150 million shots through its applicator, thanks to its laser lamp. Where traditional lasers had a cap of 20 to 25 million shots.

(6) The institute, packed with Medical Practitioners, Physicians, Cosmetic Nurse Injectors, and Aestheticians, erupted with applause for such features.

“ATHENA isn't just a laser – it's the Next Revolution. It's the New Gold Standard MedSpas have been waiting for,” said one of the Medical Practitioners attending the launch.“Incredible Devices with their New ATHENA Laser has combined cutting-edge technology with an intelligent design to give Med Spas a device that maximizes client satisfaction, improves efficiency, and boosts profitability. It's the most inquired Medical Aesthetics Device on our e-commerce site,” stated Zack Khan, Director of AESTHETICS DEPOT.

Why Medspas are Choosing ATHENA:

(a) Technology for Unmatched Versatility

(b) ATHENA Super Ice Laser Hair Removal System safely targets all skin tones and hair types, including light, dark, fine, and coarse hair. MedSpas can now expand their clientele and confidently treat everyone with outstanding results.

(c) Pain-Free Experience:“Super Ice Cooling System”

(d) Gone are the days of discomfort! ATHENA features an advanced cooling system that minimizes heat sensation, reduces irritation, and ensures a virtually pain-free treatment.

(e) Clients experience a refreshing, soothing treatment that keeps them coming back.

(f) Fast, Precise & Highly Efficient

(g) Large Spot size and Ultra-fast pulse technology allow Medspas to treat larger areas in record time.

(i) More sessions per day = Higher revenue potential.

(j) Scientifically Engineered for Maximum Safety & Effectiveness

(k)ATHENA's smart energy delivery system ensures deep follicle penetration while protecting the surrounding skin.

(l) Clients enjoy faster, smoother results with no downtime. This amazing Laser Hair Removal Machine is Listed on Aesthetics depot

About INCREDIBLE Devices

INCREDIBLE Devices is a leading Canadian provider of Advanced Aesthetic Technologies for the Medical Aesthetics industry. It specializes in professional-grade Laser Hair Removal, IPL, and Microneedling solutions. With a commitment to innovation, safety, and superior performance, INCREDIBLE Devices develops state-of-the-art systems designed to meet the evolving needs of MedSpas, Dermatology clinics, and Aesthetic Professionals.

Joe Qureshi

Incredible Laser

+1 647-477-9216

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Meet ATHENA Super Ice ❄: The World's Fastest Full Body Laser Hair Removal Machine in Just 45 Minutes

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.