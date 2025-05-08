Global Wellness Institute Launches New Podcast, The Wellness Roundtable: Longevity, On May 14

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Alexia Brue hosts the series. She is the co-founder of award-winning media company, Well+Good, and a longevity entrepreneur, whose latest venture is The Practice: Habits for Healthspan . Brue sits down with renowned scientists, clinicians, CEOs and investors to discuss where lifespan and healthspan are pushing into new frontiers, such as biomarkers, AI, exercise and nutrition, and regenerative medicine. The provocative conversations range from surprising new research on women's longevity to whether the longevity boom represents a new golden age or gold rush.

In a crowded health and longevity podcast space–from The Peter Attia Drive to Andrew Huberman's Lab–GWI's is different. While enlightening for both the industry and consumers just eager to learn, this podcast was created with wellness professionals in mind, focusing on the "need-to-knows" in the space in easily digestible episodes (all under an hour).

"Longevity has officially entered the cultural zeitgeist, but many conversations either get mired in the science or drift into Silicon Valley fantasy," said Brue. "The Wellness Roundtable is different. We're bridging the science with the real-world application that wellness professionals need-because it's the practitioners, not just the billionaires, who will shape how healthspan becomes part of everyday life. These conversations are for the people on the ground-the clinicians, coaches, and entrepreneurs-who are ready to turn longevity from a buzzword into a movement. Hosting these dialogues now feels urgent, because the future of aging isn't something we should passively inherit. It's something we can actively shape."

The Wellness Roundtable will explore a new topic every ten episodes, with a fresh host at the helm. The longevity series is sponsored by Fountain Life , a leading science-backed longevity center, powered by AI.

Full episodes will be released bi-weekly starting May 14 on all major podcast platforms: Apple , Spotify , iHeart Radio and more. You can also watch full episodes on GWI's YouTube channel.

Experts & Episodes: A Sneak Peek

Dr. Peter Diamandis, "The Healthspan Revolution Is Here"

Diamandis, a physician, futurist, entrepreneur, and founder of the XPRIZE Foundation (with its current $101 million global competition to identify revolutionary ideas in longevity), unpacks the technologies fueling the "healthspan revolution." From full-body diagnostics and AI-powered imaging to muscle-centric medicine and regenerative therapies, he outlines a near-future where living to 100 in vibrant health is not only possible-it's plausible.

Phil Newman: "Mapping the Future of Longevity"

The longevity industry is no longer niche, it's a global economic force. Phil Newman, the London-based founder of Longevity. Technology, explains how aging science is moving from the laboratory to the marketplace. From diagnostics and AI to digital therapeutics and cellular reprogramming, he offers a broad overview of where the capital is flowing, which technologies are gaining most traction, and why healthspan is the greatest opportunity of our time.

Anna Bjurstam: " Where Wellness Meets Longevity"

Wellness pioneer Bjurstam, with decades of international experience across hospitality, spa and integrative health, discusses the evolving relationship between wellness and longevity-and why these two frameworks must converge for both to remain meaningful. Discussing everything from Blue Zones and wearables to the spiritual dimensions of aging well, she also addresses the growing problem of "longevity washing," and how practitioners can maintain integrity in a hyper-commercialized sector.

Dr. Andrea Maier: "The Science of Healthy Longevity"

The Singapore-based geroscientist and longevity physician explores how aging is no longer a fixed destiny, but increasingly a modifiable risk factor. As co-founder of Chi Longevity Clinics, she discusses how the company is translating epigenetic science, precision medicine, and behavioral coaching into scalable healthspan interventions. From biological aging clocks to the future of annual checkups, she offers a pragmatic look at the slow shift from sick care to proactive longevity care.

Dr. Adeel Khan: "Regenerative Medicine and the Next Frontier of Longevity"

Regenerative medicine is no longer science fiction. Dr. Adeel Khan, a global leader in cell therapy innovation, takes a deep dive into the state of the science behind stem cells, gene editing and tissue engineering. From MSCs and exosomes to the ethics of access and experimentation, he unpacks both the promise and the hype around the most futuristic corner of longevity.

Dr. Piraye Beim : " Why Women's Health Is Central to Longevity"

Women may live longer but they spend more years in poor health. Dr. Piraye Beim, founder of Celmatix, reveals why ovarian aging is the hidden accelerant of female biological decline-and why extending ovarian healthspan could be the next breakthrough in longevity science. From inflammaging to how tracking AMH biomarkers could transform preventative care for women in their 30s and 40s, she brings cutting-edge reproductive science into the center of the longevity discourse.

Abby Miller Levy: " The Business of Aging Well"

The co-founder of Primetime Partners and a leading longevity investor breaks down the massive opportunity-and responsibility-facing business leaders in the age of longevity. From redefining retirement (now being reframed as a 30+ year life phase) to redesigning financial services and wellness products for older consumers, she shares a venture capitalist's view on where this market is headed, and how brands must evolve to meet the needs of a longer-lived population.

Chip Conley : " Wisdom at Midlife and Beyond "

Midlife isn't a crisis-it's a calling. The New York Times best-selling author and Modern Elder Academy founder reframes aging as a powerful phase of reinvention, and explores how emotional resilience, community, and "life literacy" can become the true metrics of a long, meaningful life. With wit and wisdom, he challenges conventional career arcs and invites listeners to consider what a purposeful second (or third) act could look like.

Episodes are enriched with GWI's unparalleled research, with perspectives from Beth McGroarty, VP of research and forecasting.

