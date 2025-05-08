Higher Ed IT Leaders Get Framework To Modernize ERP Systems With New Guidance From Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group has released for IT leaders in the higher education sector a comprehensive resource for enterprise resource planning modernization focusing on aligning technology strategies with institutional goals. The new industry blueprint provides IT leaders insights into overcoming data fragmentation and regulatory hurdles to create a more efficient, sustainable future for institutions.

TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - With newly expanded federal funding initiatives aimed at strengthening digital infrastructure, higher educational institutions now have a timely opportunity to replace outdated systems and build a stronger foundation for future innovation. However, modernizing legacy systems, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), can present significant challenges, including fragmented data, complex regulatory requirements, and tight budgets. To support institutions through these hurdles, global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has published a new blueprint, Assess the Strategic Context for ERP Modernization in Higher Education . This recently published resource provides CIOs and IT leaders with timely, actionable insights to modernize legacy systems and align ERP strategies with institutional goals to drive greater operational efficiency and ensure regulatory compliance.

"Modernizing ERP in higher education is not just a technology upgrade; it is a strategic transformation that requires strong collaboration with institutional stakeholders," says Mark Maby , principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group . "This shift is crucial for improving operational efficiency, enhancing the student experience, and ensuring long-term financial sustainability. However, institutions face challenges like legacy system complexity, fragmented data, and uncertainty around cloud transitions. With financial constraints, careful cost-benefit analysis is necessary to make the case for ERP modernization investments."

Info-Tech's blueprint for IT leaders in the higher education sector explains how legacy ERP systems are increasingly difficult to maintain and integrate with modern technologies. The complex landscape of academic, administrative, and financial operations further complicates efforts to standardize ERP solutions across institutions. According to Maby, an industry expert at Info-Tech, institutions should thoroughly assess both their IT capabilities and organizational readiness to ensure that ERP modernization aligns with long-term strategic goals and drives meaningful transformation.

The firm advises that successful ERP modernization begins with critical decisions on what to modernize, how to manage the transformation, and when to start the process. In its comprehensive blueprint, Info-Tech outlines for IT leaders a strategic framework for a successful ERP transformation, highlighting key steps essential to achieving long-term success, as detailed below:

Evaluate the broader context by considering environmental factors, organizational goals, technology drivers, and internal enablers and barriers. This ensures that the ERP modernization effort aligns with both institutional needs and cultural priorities.Identify the organization's core capabilities, considering both cost efficiencies and competitive advantages. The step involves understanding the institution's current state and determining what is required from a new ERP system through a detailed value chain analysis.Examine the functional criteria of leading vendors in the SaaS-based ERP solutions market to identify those that best align with the institution's unique requirements and strategic objectives.

By aligning institutional priorities and engaging stakeholders, IT leaders can create a solid foundation for a successful ERP modernization journey. In times when federal governments offer support for higher education modernization efforts, it is crucial for IT leaders to act swiftly with a clear and forward-thinking vision.

With careful planning and strategic timing, Info-Tech advises, IT leaders can leverage available resources to drive transformation, improve institutional efficiencies, and enhance overall academic and operational capabilities.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Mark Maby, an expert in the education sector, and access to the complete Assess the Strategic Context for ERP Modernization in Higher Education blueprint, please contact [email protected] .

