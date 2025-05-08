Alaska Air Group Appoints Former Deloitte Executive And Proud Seattleite, Pete Shimer, To The Board Of Directors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I am happy to welcome Pete to the Alaska Air Group board," said board chair Patty Bedient. "His expertise in operational and financial matters will be an asset to us, as will his deeply rooted commitment to the Seattle community and long history as an Alaska Airlines customer. We look forward to his contributions."

Shimer earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Washington where he serves as a board member for the university's Foundation, he also serves on the board of Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.

A legacy rooted in Alaska values

Retiring from the board after 25 years of service, Ken Thompson leaves a legacy steeped in Alaska values and going beyond formal board member duties. Thompson was a founding member of the board's Safety Committee after the tragedy of flight 261 and ,over his years, served on all but one board committee.

"Ken has been a trusted advisor to the management team, offering wisdom and perspective that have helped guide us through many critical moments in our history, and asking probing questions that have improved our thinking," said Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci. "His deep understanding of the company's values and his strategic mindset have been instrumental in shaping key decisions that have strengthened our company. We will miss his leadership and wish him well."

In 2019, Thompson was selected as one of the 100 most influential corporate directors by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).

Alaska Air Group directors serve one-year terms upon election at the company's annual meeting of stockholders. With Shimer's election, the board has 9 independent director seats. CEO Ben Minicucci serves on the board as a non-independent director.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, with McGee Air Services a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. With hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, we deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Alaska is a member of the one world Alliance with Hawaiian scheduled to join in 2026. With one world and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem miles for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Guests can book travel at alaskaair and hawaiianairlines . Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian . Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE Alaska Air Group