Compass Diversified (CODI) Plunges 59% As Lugano Unit Probe Reveals Deep Accounting Problems – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI), a Westport, Connecticut-based investment firm, saw its stock plunge 59% on Thursday, May 8, after announcing that its 2024 financial statements could no longer be relied upon due to irregularities uncovered at its Lugano Holding subsidiary.

Stock Rout Follows Internal Investigation at Lugano Subsidiary

The steep selloff followed the company's disclosure of an ongoing internal investigation into Lugano's financing and accounting practices. The probe, led by outside counsel and a forensic accounting firm, has already identified irregularities in Lugano's inventory and non-Compass financing arrangements. As a result, the company said it would delay filing its first quarter 2025 financial report and restate its 2024 results.

Leadership Shake-Up and Corporate Fallout

The fallout extended to Lugano's founder and chief executive, Moti Ferder, who resigned from all positions on May 7 and will not receive severance.

The probe has already exposed significant irregularities in Lugano's financing and accounting practices, prompting the company to disavow its 2024 financials and acknowledge the need for a comprehensive restatement.“What has been uncovered through the investigation thus far does not reflect who we are as a business and the values we uphold,” said Elias Sabo, Compass Diversified's chief executive, signaling both the seriousness of the issues at Lugano and the company's attempt to distance itself from the subsidiary's conduct.

Hagens Berman's Investigation

Hagens Berman, a national investor rights firm, has launched an investigation into potential securities violations by Compass Diversified, scrutinizing the company's disclosures and practices.

“We are carefully reviewing Compass Diversified's recent disclosures and the circumstances surrounding the accounting irregularities at Lugano,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.“Our focus is on whether shareholders were misled and whether the company's disclosures met their obligations under federal securities laws.” Mr. Kathrein, a seasoned litigator in securities and investor fraud cases, has previously led high-profile investigations into corporate governance and financial reporting failures.

