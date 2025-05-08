West Covina High School Esports Team Invited to Prestigious U.S. Navy Rocket League Tournament

- Dr. Emy FloresWEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The West Covina High School (WCHS) Esports team has been selected to participate in a highly anticipated Rocket League tournament hosted by the United States Navy during Fleet Week. The tournament will occur at the LA Waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles on Saturday, May 24, 2025.This exciting tournament brings together elite student teams from across the region to showcase their Rocket League skills. The top team earns a chance to compete against the U.S. Navy's official Esports team in the tournament finale. In addition to national recognition, the winning team will receive a scholarship prize (the amount of which will be determined), offering life-changing opportunities for students.Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores praised the WCHS Esports program, saying:"We are so proud of our student-athletes for earning this incredible opportunity. Esports is more than gaming-it's about strategy, teamwork, communication, and discipline. This invitation speaks volumes about the quality of our program and the character of our students."Board of Education President Joe Magallanes added:"This is an exciting moment for our district. Watching our students gain recognition on a national level, especially through a partnership with the U.S. Navy, is inspiring. We wish Coach Ray Luna and the WCHS team the best of luck as they represent WCUSD with pride and excellence."Led by Coach Ray Luna, the WCHS Esports team has continued to build an impressive record of success, including back-to-back state championships in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This newest opportunity underscores their continued growth and the district's commitment to innovative and engaging student programs.

