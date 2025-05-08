Alliance Entertainment To Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results Conference Call On May 15 At 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time
|Date:
|Thursday, May 15, 2025
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time
|Toll-free dial-in number:
|1-877-407-0784
|International dial-in number:
|1-201-689-8560
|Conference ID:
|13753860
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact RedChip Companies at 1-407-644-4256.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at and via the investor relations section of the Company's website here .
A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes and can be accessed through July 15, 2025, using the following information:
|Toll-free replay number:
|1-844-512-2921
|International replay number:
|1-412-317-6671
|Replay ID:
|13753860
About Alliance Entertainment
Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 325,000 unique in-stock SKUs - including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games - Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive licensing partnerships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance is a trusted partner to the world's top entertainment brands and retailers. Our omnichannel platform connects collectors and fans to the products, franchises, and experiences they love - across formats and generations. For more information, visit .
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
1-407-644-4256
...
