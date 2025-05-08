Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens At US$6 Million For Magnificent Mediterranean Villa On Gibson Island

Over 14,000 Sq Ft Mediterranean Villa with Chesapeake Bay Views​

NEW YORK, NM, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has officially opened at US$6 million for a 14,747-square-foot Mediterranean estate, perched on the prestigious shores of Maryland's Gibson Island. Listed in cooperation with Sarah Kanne of Gibson Island Real Estate Inc., the waterfront estate offers an idyllic blend of historic grandeur and refined craftsmanship. Bidding for the property will culminate live on 21 May via the firm's online marketplace.

Perched on over 3.2 acres of lush, landscaped grounds, this legacy villa commands sweeping views of the Chesapeake Bay. Originally built in 1929 by Robert Garrett-Olympic gold medalist and member of one of Baltimore's most prominent families-the estate was designed for grand-scale entertaining. In 2009, the current owners launched a four-year renovation, blending old-world charm with modern luxury and upgrading major systems, including geothermal climate control. Collaborating with a builder, architect, and interior designer, they reimagined the property as an Italian-inspired retreat.

“This legacy estate epitomizes refined waterfront living,” said Kanne.“Between the architectural pedigree, the sweeping views, and the extraordinary amenities both on the property and across the island, it's an unmatched opportunity in the Mid-Atlantic region.”

The main house spans 12,987 square feet, offering five en suite bedrooms, six full baths, and three powder rooms. Handcrafted materials and artisanal finishes elevate every space, from Venetian plaster applied by a master artisan to custom Italian furnishings. Highlights include a serene library, a grand great room, and a gourmet kitchen that flows into a glass conservatory and family room, with nearly every room opening to water-facing terraces and stunning bay vistas.

The estate's outdoor spaces are equally impressive, with terraced gardens, a heated pool with pergola, hot tub, full outdoor kitchen, and multiple dining areas overlooking the bay. A 1,760-square-foot Coach House adds versatility with a movie theater, studio apartment, and additional baths.

“This is one of those rare properties that truly stops you in your tracks.” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions.“Homes like this deserve a global stage, and that's exactly what our auction platform provides. We're honored to bring this estate to market and to match it with a buyer who appreciates its uniqueness and vision. It's a momentous opportunity-for the seller, for potential buyers, and for the future of this one-of-a-kind retreat.”

Located less than an hour from Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, Gibson Island is celebrated for its exclusivity, natural beauty, and exceptional security. Accessible only by a guarded causeway, the Island hosts the private Gibson Island Club (membership by invitation), offering a nine-hole golf course by Charles Blair Macdonald, a yacht squadron, tennis courts, croquet, skeet shooting, fine dining, and a full-service marina.

Minutes from the vibrant culture and dining of Annapolis, Pasadena, and Severna Park-and just 20 minutes to BWI Airport and the Amtrak station-the property combines rare tranquility with outstanding convenience. Nearby attractions include Quiet Waters Park's 340 acres of trails and sculpture gardens, along with acclaimed restaurants and boutiques throughout the Chesapeake corridor.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

