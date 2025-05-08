Nektar Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024 (1)
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 38,894
|
|
$ 44,252
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
179,738
|
|
210,974
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,281
|
|
6,066
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
229,913
|
|
261,292
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,019
|
|
13,869
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,162
|
|
3,411
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
|
|
7,999
|
|
8,413
|
Equity method investment in Gannet BioChem
|
|
|
|
7,757
|
|
12,218
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,391
|
|
4,647
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 256,241
|
|
$ 303,850
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,834
|
|
11,560
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
31,254
|
|
29,972
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|
|
|
|
|
21,842
|
|
19,868
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
70,930
|
|
61,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
|
|
|
|
78,495
|
|
82,696
|
Liabilities related to the sales of future royalties, net
|
|
|
|
86,322
|
|
91,776
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,756
|
|
7,241
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
242,503
|
|
243,113
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
19
|
|
Capital in excess of par value
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,663,772
|
|
3,659,867
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3,000)
|
|
(3,000)
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
61
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3,647,092)
|
|
(3,596,210)
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,738
|
|
60,737
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
$ 256,241
|
|
$ 303,850
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2024 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all
|
of the information and notes required by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States for complete financial statements.
|
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(In thousands, except per share information)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 6,034
|
|
Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sales of future royalties
|
|
|
10,460
|
|
15,508
|
|
License, collaboration and other revenue
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
97
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,460
|
|
21,639
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
8,534
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,480
|
|
27,408
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
|
24,346
|
|
20,149
|
|
Restructuring and impairment
|
|
|
|
|
|
169
|
|
975
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
54,995
|
|
57,066
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
(44,535)
|
|
(35,427)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash interest expense on liabilities related to the sales of future royalties
|
|
(4,974)
|
|
(5,531)
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,874
|
|
4,220
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
|
|
|
266
|
|
(99)
|
Total non-operating income (expense), net
|
|
|
|
|
(1,834)
|
|
(1,410)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before provision (benefit) for income taxes and equity method investment
|
|
(46,369)
|
|
(36,837)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
(35)
|
Loss before equity method investment
|
|
|
|
|
(46,421)
|
|
(36,802)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain (loss) from equity method investment
|
|
|
|
|
(4,461)
|
|
-
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ (50,882)
|
|
$ (36,802)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted net loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
$ (0.24)
|
|
$ (0.19)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net loss
|
|
210,924
|
|
194,746
