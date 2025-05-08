Brilliant Earth Announces Participation In B. Riley Securities 25Th Annual Investor Conference
Management will meet with investors throughout the day on May 21 - 22, 2025.
About Brilliant Earth
Brilliant Earth is an industry-disrupting global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. The Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. With a premium brand, curated proprietary product assortment, seamless omnichannel shopping experience, and asset-light, data driven business model, Brilliant Earth is transforming the jewelry industry. 2024 full year Net Sales were $422 million and the Company has reported positive Adjusted EBITDA for 15 consecutive quarters since going public in 2021. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 41 showrooms and counting across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.
