5WPR Chosen As Agency Of Record For Everbowl

NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR , one of the largest independently-owned PR and digital marketing firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce it has been named the agency of record for everbowl , a leading quick-serve superfood chain on a mission to promote balanced living through real ingredients and active lifestyles. 5W will lead both public relations and digital marketing efforts for the brand, with a focus on national brand awareness and franchise development support.

With nearly 100 locations nationwide and rapid expansion underway, everbowl selected 5WPR for its integrated capabilities and proven experience within the franchise and better-for-you food spaces. The partnership will leverage 5W's deep understanding of consumer trends and brand-building across earned media, influencer marketing , social media, paid digital, and franchise marketing initiatives.

"At everbowl, we've always believed in doing things differently, from how we source our ingredients to how we scale our business," said Jeff Fenster , everbowl Founder and CEO. "As we enter this next phase of growth, partnering with 5WPR allows us to amplify our mission and reach new audiences in meaningful ways. Their strategic approach and deep expertise in both franchising and the better-for-you space make them the ideal partner to help us write our next chapter."

"We're excited to partner with everbowl at such a pivotal moment in their growth journey," said Paul Miser, Executive Vice President & Group Director, Digital at 5WPR. "From a digital standpoint, there's an incredible opportunity to scale the brand's reach and visibility while driving franchise interest and conversion through full-funnel paid and organic strategies. everbowl's mission and momentum make it the kind of brand we're proud to champion in the digital space."

5WPR's work will include developing and executing a holistic media strategy that supports both national brand storytelling and local market amplification, alongside digital campaigns designed to drive franchise development, customer acquisition, and engagement across platforms.

"everbowl sits at the intersection of two powerful cultural forces: better-for-you eating and entrepreneurial growth through franchising," said Leigh Ann Ambrosi, Managing Partner & EVP, Consumer Lifestyle at 5WPR. "We're thrilled to help tell their story and elevate their presence in a way that builds excitement among consumers, media, and prospective franchisees alike."

In addition to its standout product offerings, everbowl's growth is powered by an innovative franchise model and in-house construction arm, WeBuild, which enables custom design and rapid buildouts. The company has also earned high-profile supporters, including NFL legend Drew Brees and NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum, adding further momentum to its national expansion. Rooted in the philosophy of "unevolved" living, encouraging movement and a return to simple, time-tested foods, everbowl has resonated with nutritionally aware consumers across the country. With a fully customizable menu rooted in authentic, superfood-based açaí bowls sourced from Brazil with nutrient-rich add-ons, the brand continues to resonate with today's clean-living consumer.

As the brand continues to scale, the partnership with 5WPR marks a strategic investment in expanding visibility and deepening connection with everbowl's growing audience across every touchpoint.

About everbowl

Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Jeff Fenster, everbowl® is an elevated fast-casual destination, rooted in wellness through nutritious superfood-based açaí bowls and smoothies. Sourced straight from Brazil - the birthplace of the açaí bowl - everbowl is rooted in authenticity and powered by purpose, delivering premium ingredients that fuel energized, active lifestyles. With nearly 100 locations nationwide and rapid expansion underway, everbowl offers fully customizable menu options featuring heritage ingredients with centuries-old roots, like pitaya, matcha, and blue majic, paired with fresh fruit toppings and nutrient-dense add-ons.

everbowl continues to evolve its offering through strategic product extensions like the Sips beverage line and its new collection of warm Toast options, expanding its mission to deliver craveable, accessible, and value-driven options to consumers across the country.

everbowl's innovative franchise model, powered by its in-house construction arm, WeBuild, streamlines construction, custom design, fabrication, and installation, enabling rapid expansion and operational efficiency. This vertically integrated approach has been a key driver of the brand's accelerated growth and national recognition, winning a spot on Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchises list.

The brand has also attracted high-profile supporters, including NFL legend Drew Brees and NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum, who have partnered with everbowl to help expand its national footprint.

For more information, visit and follow along on Instagram at @everbowlcraftsuperfood . If interested in learning more about everbowl's franchisee program, visit 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Consumer Brand , Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer , Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers .

