US Closely Monitoring India-Pakistan Situation, Marco Rubio Speaks With Jaishankar

MENAFN - Live Mint) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said Trump government is closely following the situation in South Asia and urged Pakistan and India to de-escalate as tension mounted between the two neighbours.

Rubio on Thursday spoke with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, emphasizing on need for de-escalation of tensions.

He also expressed the US support for direct dialogue between the two Asian nations.

In a post on social media platform X, Jaishankar said:“Spoke with US @SecRubio this evening. Deeply appreciate US commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism.”

“Underlined India's targeted and measured response to cross-border terrorism. Will firmly counter any attempts at escalation,” Jaishankar added.

Earlier on Thursday, Rubio called Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the evolving situation in the region, according to news agency PTI citing Radio Pakistan.

The United States is closely following the situation in South Asia as it is committed to promoting peace and stability in the region, Rubio said.

“He also emphasised upon the need for both Pakistan and India to work closely to de-escalate the situation,” it reported.

Both Pakistan and the US agreed to remain in touch, the report added.

Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at a media briefing on Thursday said that escalation by Pakistan will be responded to and is being

responded to appropriately.

"The original escalation was by Pakistan on the 22nd of April. We are the ones who are responding to that escalation with the action that was taken yesterday morning. And again, I would like to emphasize that the action was restrained; it was directed towards non-civilian, non-military targets; and confined to terrorist camps. And again, as we've been saying since yesterday, any further action by Pakistan, some of which we are seeing today is nothing but escalation by Pakistan now, once again, and will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately," he said.

Misri also said that India's intention has not been to escalate matters.

"We are only responding to the original escalations, as I said. And our response has been targeted, precise, controlled and measured. No military targets have been selected. Only terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan has been hit," he said.

Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan targeted Jammu with loitering munitions on Thursday and Indian Air Defence guns are firing back.

A complete blackout has been enforced in Kishtwar of Jammu Division, and sirens are being heard throughout the district.

Blackout has also been enforced in Akhnoor of Jammu Division and sirens are being heard. A complete blackout has been enforced in Jammu.

India had responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor in which terrorist infrastructure in Paksitan and PoJK was targeted through precision strikes. India also said that any attack on military installations will invite a suitable response.