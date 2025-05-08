Bihar: Youth Held For Posting 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan Amid Escalating India-Pak Tensions

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 8 (IANS) Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, a youth from Bihar's Jamui district on Thursday triggered outrage, police said.

The district police swiftly took legal action and arrested him for posting "Pakistan Zindabad" on his Instagram account.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Raja, the son of Mohammad Imran, hailing from Kewal Fariyatta village under Khaira police station, posted the controversial content using the Instagram handle _mr_raja_boss_07.

The post was flagged by the Jamui Social Media Monitoring Cell, which immediately alerted the authorities.

Acting on the intelligence, the Khaira Police Station initiated a probe and later transferred the case to the Jamui Cyber Police Station for further investigation.

Within hours, the cyber police tracked down and arrested the accused, who has been sent to judicial custody after being produced before the district court.

According to an official statement from Jamui police, Raja has been booked under Sections 196(1)(B), 353(1)(C), and 353(2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) -- India's new criminal law code.

These sections pertain to inciting enmity, promoting disharmony, and actions prejudicial to national unity.

The investigation also revealed that the social media posts had the potential to inflame religious sentiments and threaten the unity and integrity of the country.

Authorities confirmed that the youth used his mobile phone to post the content.

"Such anti-national activities will not be tolerated. We are committed to taking the strictest legal action against any attempt to incite communal tension or defame the nation," an official spokesperson from Jamui police said.

The incident comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, India's strategic military action targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday.

This has led to massive destruction in the terrorist camps of internationally banned outfits like Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The firing is continuously taking place in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

This incident has further sensitised law enforcement agencies to any provocative behaviour online.