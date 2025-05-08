Mars Brings Top Tier Innovations To Sweets & Snacks Expo

Mars showcases how evolving treating behaviors and stretched seasons are shaping the future of snacking

NEWARK, N.J., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, the maker of some of the world's most beloved treats and snacks, will return to the 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo in Indianapolis on May 13-15. Onsite, Mars will highlight and sample its latest innovations that are backed by evolving treating trends and discuss how seasonal occasions are positively impacting the category and retailers alike.

"Treating plays an important role in life's moments, big and small," said Tim LeBel, President of Sales at Mars Wrigley North America. "As a consumer-obsessed company committed to shaping the future of snacking, Mars is constantly innovating ways for our brands to deliver exciting experiences with our products. Through new and nostalgic flavors, festive shapes and playful textures, we help drive the category and empower retailers to deliver moments of everyday happiness for consumers."

Insights-Backed Innovations from Iconic Brands

Across the Mars portfolio, there are several new offerings that deliver on evolving consumer preferences, from heightened demand for better-for-you options, to Gen Z's affinity for adventurous textures and formats, and chocolate's continued reign around seasonal moments. At booth #5202, Mars will showcase a range of its latest innovations including:



STARBURST® GOODIES: These new STARBURST® gummies are plant based with 4g of sugar per serving, and are an excellent source of fiber -no wonder why they're called GOODIES. Made with real fruit juice, STARBURST GOODIES are the sweet treat you've been waiting for.



M&M'S® Peanut Butter & Jelly: The latest star of the M&M'S® Peanut Butter portfolio features berry flavored bite-sized chocolate treats with a deliciously smooth peanut butter center that will transport fans to the delicious experience of a PB&J sandwich.



SKITTLES® POP'D Original & Sour: These new SKITTLES® innovations taps into the freeze-dried candy craze, featuring an unexpectedly crunchy, crispy way to enjoy the fruity SKITTLES Original and new Sour flavors.



SNICKERS® Pecan: A delicious twist on the candy bar you love, featuring the perfect blend of caramel, nougat and milk chocolate, now complemented by the savory-sweetness of pecans.

SNICKERS® Shapes: SNICKERS Shapes feature the same satisfying roasted peanuts, creamy caramel, smooth nougat and milk chocolate iconic to SNICKERS, but in festive seasonal shapes to maximize holiday joy from Easter to the holidays and every festive moment in between.

Leaning into Stretched Seasons

Consumers are using festive treats and the traditions around them as a way to extend the joy of seasons. This includes microseasons and new moments for celebration, such as Summerween and Augtober-early Halloween festivities that emerged across social media last year.

Seasonal moments are a key driver in how and when consumers plan, shop and treat themselves. With celebrations starting earlier and lasting longer, there is even more opportunity to engage shoppers and grow baskets.

To learn more and hear firsthand insight, join Tim LeBel on Tuesday, May 13 at 2 pm on the Gold Stage (booth #4359), in a can't-miss panel discussion around how leading companies are capitalizing on extended seasons to meet demand across the shopper journey and drive incremental growth.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINALTM. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELDTM, BLUEPEARLTM, VCATM and ANICURATM span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles-Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom-inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

