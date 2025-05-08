WHOOP Unveils WHOOP® 5.0 And WHOOP® MG: Powerful New Devices With Breakthrough Health And Longevity Features

(BUSINESS WIRE )--WHOOP , the human performance company, today introduces WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG - two next-generation wearables designed to unlock a new approach to personal health and longevity. Paired with a redesigned WHOOP experience, the devices offer 14-day battery life in a sleeker, seven percent smaller form - and introduce category-defining features, including Healthspan with WHOOP Age, Heart Screener with on-demand ECG, Blood Pressure Insights, and more.

These innovations arrive at a pivotal moment when ailing health systems cost more and deliver less. WHOOP is advancing a new solution and a better way - one that empowers people to connect their daily decisions to performance and health outcomes that can be measured and felt. While others track surface-level trends, WHOOP delivers longevity through depth - translating the body's most vital signals into guidance that extends healthspan, not just lifespan.

“This isn't just a product launch. It's a new chapter for WHOOP and for our members,” said Will Ahmed, WHOOP Founder & CEO.“We've taken everything we've learned over the past decade and built a platform to help our members perform and live at their peak for longer. We've held nothing back.”

Imagery of WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG h ere .

NEW HEALTH AND PERFORMANCE IN-APP FEATURES:



Healthspan with WHOOP Age 1 : Get insights and guidance on how your daily habits impact your long-term health with Healthspan - a powerful new way to quantify your physiological age and slow your Pace of Aging. Developed in partnership with Dr. Eric Verdin, CEO of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, Healthspan uses nine different metrics linked to long-term health to calculate your WHOOP Age and Pace of Aging.

Heart Screener with ECG 2 : Your heart, in your hands. WHOOP now includes an FDA-cleared ECG feature that allows a reading to be taken anytime, from your wrist - and shared directly with a healthcare provider. The Heart Screener detects signs of Atrial Fibrillation (Afib)3, a leading cause of stroke, and provides Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications4 (IHRN) for greater peace of mind.

Blood Pressure Insights 5 : A patent-pending technology that delivers daily blood pressure insights, right from your wrist. Get estimated systolic and diastolic readings, and learn about how blood pressure affects wellbeing and performance.

Women's Hormonal Insights 6 : WHOOP goes beyond cycle tracking to deliver science-backed education and personalized insights on how hormonal shifts influence recovery, sleep, stress and performance. Whether you're navigating menstruation, pregnancy, or perimenopause - WHOOP adapts with you.

Sleep Performance Update: Unlock better nights and better days. The reimagined Sleep Score delivers a more accurate reflection of sleep quality, helping members recover more effectively and show up stronger each day.

WHOOP Advanced Labs7: Join the waitlist for the next evolution in personalized health. Coming soon, WHOOP Advanced Labs will allow members to schedule blood tests and receive clinician reports that are integrated directly into the WHOOP app, creating a more comprehensive picture of your health - and giving you actionable steps to improve it. Comprehensive Fitness Tracking: From daily steps and VO2 Max to Muscular Strain during strength training and 145+ supported activities, members can now optimize fitness for both performance and long-term health outcomes.

HARDWARE, REIMAGINED FOR PERFORMANCE AND PRECISION:



Precision Sensors. Smaller Design. Greater Power: WHOOP 5.0 and MG pack more technology into a seven percent smaller form factor. Enhanced sensors capture data 26 times per second, while a redesigned processor delivers 10x more power efficiency - enabling richer insights without sacrificing battery life or comfort.

14+ Day Battery Life. New Wireless PowerPack8: 14+ days per charge across WHOOP 5.0 and MG hardware. Now, members with their device alongside the new Wireless Powerpack have access to a full month of battery life.

Elevated Accessories: Complete the experience with a new line of WHOOP accessories - including the new LeatherLuxe, crafted from genuine Italian leather for our most premium look and feel yet.

24/7 Wearability: WHOOP remains the only wearable that's truly wearable - designed for 24/7 use across multiple locations on the body. Powered by WHOOP Body and AnyWearTM technology, our technical garments seamlessly integrate with your device to capture data with unmatched precision - no matter your sport, lifestyle or movement. Medical-Grade ECG: Available exclusively on WHOOP MG, maintain peace of mind with medical-grade ECG readings you can do from the comfort of home. Simply place your thumb and index finger on the ECG-conductive clasp, and get a medical-grade reading in seconds.

CHOOSE YOUR EXPERIENCE:

To make these innovations even more accessible, WHOOP is also introducing three new membership tiers. These tiers empower WHOOP members to choose the hardware device, features and pricing that make the most sense for them:



WHOOP One: Professional-grade fitness insights at our best price at $199 per year

WHOOP Peak: Advanced health, fitness and longevity insights designed to help you perform at your peak, longer. Priced at $239 per year WHOOP Life: The most powerful WHOOP ever, delivering medical-grade health and performance insights. Priced at $359 per year

See below for global pricing.

“WHOOP is a great tool. It's like a doctor on my wrist,” said Cristiano Ronaldo, Professional Soccer Player and WHOOP Global Ambassador and Investor.“It allows me to monitor my behavior easily, and shows me that being consistent and prioritizing your health is worth it. I'm happy to be part of this company, and the launch of the WHOOP 5.0 and MG.”

WHOOP 5.0 and MG are available to purchase now on WHOOP .

