Crown Prince Meets With Jordanian-Japanese Parliamentary Friendship Committee

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein, in Tokyo on Thursday, met with the chairman and members of the Jordanian-Japanese Parliamentary Friendship Committee, which includes the Japanese ministers of environment and justice.

The Crown Prince noted the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Japan, which have been built on mutual respect and shared values for more than 70 years, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Royal Highness also stressed the importance of enhancing joint cooperation and expanding relations between the two countries and peoples, praising the committee's role in achieving this, the statement said.

The Crown Prince commended Japan's support of efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region, on the basis of the two-state solution, and its support to humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza.

The committee, which was established in 1999 and consists of 18 members of the National Diet of Japan, works to deepen diplomatic and parliamentary relations between Jordan and Japan.