Crown Prince Holds Economic Meetings In Tokyo

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Thursday held a number of meetings in Tokyo to discuss opportunities to enhance economic and investment cooperation between Jordan and Japan.

The meetings highlighted the objectives of Jordan's National Council for Future Technology, as well as opportunities to collaborate on promoting economic growth, and honing the digital skills of Jordanians, a Royal Court statement said.

During a meeting with Sasaki Mikio, chairman of both the Japan-Jordan Friendship Society and the Middle East Institute of Japan, the Crown Prince emphasised the distinguished relations between the two countries, and commended Japan's efforts in organising the Osaka Expo 2025.

In a meeting with Japan Robot Association President Kubota Tetsuya, His Royal Highness discussed ways to develop policies governing the use of robots, especially in the areas of ethics, safety standards, and community integration.

The Crown Prince said Jordan is home to many talented young people with advanced skills in technical and technological fields, noting the high rate of Jordanian entrepreneurship in the region, the statement said.

Also discussed during the meeting were opportunities for institutional collaboration between the Japan Robot Association and Jordanian universities in robotics education, research, and applications in high-impact sectors, such as healthcare, agriculture, and automation.

During a meeting with Omoto Masayuki, president and CEO of Marubeni, one of Japan's largest trading and investment companies, His Royal Highness discussed opportunities for cooperation in energy, infrastructure, and ICT, according to the statement.