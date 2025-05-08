MAP Jordan, Partners Deliver Vision Care To Over 2,000 Patients Since 2024

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP Jordan), in partnership with Al Basar International Foundation and Al Khansa Hospital, has concluded the fourth and fifth phases of its ongoing anti-blindness campaign, delivering 930 free cataract surgeries to patients living in refugee camps across the Kingdom.

With this latest effort, the total number of surgeries performed since the campaign launched in January 2024 has reached 2,250. Earlier phases saw 399 surgeries in the first round, followed by 923 across the second and third, according to a MAP Jordan statement.

In the fourth and fifth phases alone, over 8,000 individuals were screened. Alongside the surgeries, patients received free eye drops and prescription eyeglasses-part of a comprehensive initiative aimed at enhancing vision care and improving the quality of life for underserved communities.

“This initiative goes beyond numbers,” said Islam Mohamad, program supervisor at MAP Jordan.“Each surgery tells a story of transformation, children seeing their parents clearly for the first time, young adults returning to work and education, and elderly individuals regaining their independence. It's about restoring dignity, hope, and a sense of purpose.”

The success of the campaign reflects the deep partnership between MAP Jordan and its partners, as well as the support of donors and volunteers who continue to fuel the mission, according to the statement.

Plans are already underway for future campaigns as part of the long-term vision to eliminate preventable blindness across Jordan's refugee populations, the statement said.