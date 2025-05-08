Komatsu Selects Ouster L For Supermassive Autonomous Mining Vehicles

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Komatsu selects Ouster lidar for its supermassive autonomous vehicles

May 8, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Komatsu , which manufactures driverless dump trucks and other equipment for the construction, mining, and forestry sectors, has selected Ouster for the supply of lidar for its supermassive autonomous vehicles.

The two companies signed a“multimillion-dollar agreement” to equip Komatsu's vehicles with advanced 3D digital lidar sensors.

Ouster sensors include benefits such as zone monitoring and routine firmware updates that continuously improve the performance of the stack and accelerate product development.

Komatsu's autonomous offerings help customers worldwide increase productivity and reduce total cost of ownership while promoting zero harm.

Advanced access to Ouster's future products for testing and development provides Komatsu with a strategic partnership, enabling the introduction of equipment with advanced functionality that creates value for customers.

The deal provides a pathway to an upgraded autonomy stack to replace legacy 2D lidar systems with 3D lidar for maximum perception and enhanced vehicle functionality.

Komatsu's autonomous solutions will incorporate a mix of long and short-range OS sensors from Ouster's REV7 series to benefit future offerings to provide increased capabilities and intelligence, including improved detection, navigation, and collision avoidance.

Matt Reiland, technical director, automation innovation at Komatsu, says:“Ouster's products developed through this partnership can withstand the shock, vibration and temperature constraints while delivering the enhanced range and spatial awareness necessary to operate in harsh mining environments.”

This agreement marks a significant milestone in Komatsu's ongoing journey to advance mining automation and safety.

By integrating Ouster's cutting-edge lidar technology into mining equipment, Komatsu reaffirms its commitment to empower customers to operate more efficiently, safely, and sustainably.