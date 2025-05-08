HILLHURST BIO RECEIVES GRANT SUBAWARD FROM THE FARMER FAMILY FOUNDATION AND GRANT AWARD FROM THE MICHAEL J. FOX FOUNDATION TO ADVANCE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN PARKINSON's DISEASE

SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillhurst Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Hillhurst Bio"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel liquid drug products, today announced $6.3 million in grant awards to fund its Phase 2a clinical study in Parkinson's disease, including $2 million from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) and $4.3 million from the Farmer Family Foundation in conjunction with Massachusetts General Hospital.

The study including participants with Parkinson's disease will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and biomarkers associated with a 14-day dosing regimen in 36 subjects. Scheduled to begin in early 2025, this research will explore the potential of Hillhurst Bio's novel therapeutic approach aiming to protect against disease progression via cytoprotective pathways, addressing an important unmet need in the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

This initiative builds on Hillhurst Bio's commitment to developing innovative liquid drug products for unmet medical needs. The study represents an important step in advancing groundbreaking therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, with support from patient advocacy and research funding organizations like The Michael J. Fox Foundation and the Farmer Family Foundation.

Hillhurst Bio expresses its gratitude to its collaborators and supporters as it continues to make strides in the development of transformative treatments for patients worldwide.

About the Farmer Family Foundation

The Farmer Family Foundation is a private foundation based in Cincinnati, Ohio, focused on identifying programs with the potential to make a significant impact and transform peoples' lives. Established in 1988, it prioritizes local investments in efforts that enhance K-12 education for at-risk individuals and enable economic self-sufficiency. Beyond the Greater Cincinnati area, investments are selectively made to support health care research.

About Hillhurst Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Hillhurst Bio is a clinical stage company focused on its proprietary GLASSTM platform, which enables the development of novel drug products based on therapeutic gases that, up until now, have been limited by inhaled delivery, including a unique pipeline of novel liquid investigational drug candidates for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease, sickle cell disease, and acute pain.

To learn more about Hillhurst Bio, please visit

SOURCE Hillhurst Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

