Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community, Coldwater Ridge Of Northville, Is Coming Soon To Northville, Michigan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORTHVILLE, Mich., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced its newest community, Coldwater Ridge of Northville , is opening soon in Northville, Michigan. This new community will feature beautifully crafted condos in an intimate, wooded setting that offers both tranquility and convenience. Coldwater Ridge of Northville will be located at 5 Mile & Ridge Roads in Northville. Site work is underway, and the community is expected to open for sale in late summer 2025.

Coldwater Ridge of Northville will offer an array of sophisticated two-story condos with open-concept floor plans. Home shoppers will have the option to choose from home designs offering first- or second-floor primary bedroom suites, all with versatile living spaces including offices, lofts, and basements with the option to finish. Each home will feature three bedrooms, two-car garages, and exceptional interior finishes. Homes will be priced from the mid-$600,000s.









“Coldwater Ridge of Northville is designed to provide a seamless blend of luxury and convenience for home buyers in the sought-after Northville area,” said Isaac Boyd, Division President of Toll Brothers in Michigan.“With beautifully crafted homes set inside a gorgeous natural setting, residents will enjoy a luxury, low-maintenance lifestyle in a prime location.”

Located just minutes from the shops, dining, and entertainment of both downtown Northville and downtown Plymouth, residents will enjoy convenient access to local parks, golf courses, and charming shops and restaurants. The community will also feature scenic walking trails and an exclusive community pickleball court. The community will be served by top-rated Northville Public Schools, including Ridge Wood Elementary School, Hillside Middle School, and Northville High School.

Coldwater Ridge of Northville offers move-in ready and quick move-in homes already under construction with Designer Appointed Features curated by professional Design Consultants at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.

For more information and to join Toll Brothers interest list for Coldwater Ridge of Northville, call (866) 267-0537 or visit TollBrothers.com/MI .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

