High- And Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer Market Is Predicted To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.9% During The Study Period (2020–2034) | Delveinsight
|Ovarian Cancer Report Metrics
|Details
|Study Period
|2020–2034
|Ovarian Cancer Report Coverage
|7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]
|Ovarian Cancer Market Size in 2024
|USD 2.7 Billion
|High- and Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer Market CAGR
|7.9%
|Key Ovarian Cancer Companies
|Verastem Oncology, Corcept Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, ProfoundBio, Genmab, Mural Oncology, Genelux Corporation, Advenchen Laboratories, Daiichi Sankyo, Sutro Biopharma, Merck, Kelun-Biotech, pharma& GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Roche, Genentech, Chugai, and others
|Key Ovarian Cancer Therapies
|Avutometinib (VS-6766) + Defactinib (VS-6063), Relacorilant (CORT125134), IMFINZI (durvalumab), Rinatabart sesutecan (Rina-S), Nemvaleukin alfa (ALKS 4230), Olvimulogene nanivacirepvec (Olvi-Vec), Catequentinib (anlotinib/AL3818), Raludotatug deruxtecan (R-DXD/DS-6000A), Luveltamab tazevibulin (STRO-002), Sacituzumab tirumotecan, RUBRACA, ZEJULA, LYNPARZA, ELAHERE, KEYTRUDA, JEMPERLI, RETEVMO/RETSEVMO, ENHERTU, TAFINLAR + MEKINIST, ROZLYTREK, and others
Scope of the Ovarian Cancer Market Report
- Ovarian Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Ovarian Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Ovarian Cancer Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Ovarian Cancer Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Ovarian Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
|1
|KEY INSIGHTS
|2
|REPORT INTRODUCTION
|3
|EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
|4
|KEY EVENTS
|5
|EPIDEMIOLOGY AND MARKET FORECAST METHODOLOGY
|6
|HIGH-GRADE AND LOW-GRADE SEROUS OVARIAN CANCER MARKET OVERVIEW AT A GLANCE IN THE 7MM
|6.1
|Market Share (%) Distribution by Line of Therapies in 2020
|6.2
|Market Share (%) Distribution by Line of Therapies in 2034
|6.3
|Market Share Distribution by Grade in 2020
|6.4
|Market Share Distribution by Grade in 2034
|7
|DISEASE BACKGROUND AND OVERVIEW
|7.1
|Introduction
|7.2
|Signs and Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer
|7.3
|Risk Factors and Causes of Ovarian Cancer
|7.4
|Classification of Ovarian Cancer
|7.5
|Pathogenesis of Ovarian Cancer
|7.6
|Complications
|7.7
|Diagnosis of Ovarian Cancer
|7.7.1
|Staging of Ovarian Cancer
|7.7.2
|Diagnostic Guidelines
|7.8
|Treatment
|7.8.1
|Local treatment
|7.8.2
|Systemic Treatments
|7.8.3
|Common Approaches
|7.9
|Guidelines
|7.9.1
|ESGO–ESMO–ESP Consensus Conference Recommendations on Ovarian Cancer: Pathology and Molecular Biology and Early, Advanced and Recurrent Disease (2024)
|7.9.2
|British Gynecological Cancer Society (BGCS) Ovarian, Tubal, and Primary Peritoneal Cancer Guidelines: Recommendations for Practice Update (2024)
|7.9.3
|NCCN Guidelines Ovarian Cancer
|7.9.4
|Current Treatment Strategies for Ovarian Cancer in the East Asian Gynecologic Oncology Trial Group (EAGOT) (2024)
|8
|EPIDEMIOLOGY AND PATIENT POPULATION OF 7MM
|8.1
|Key Findings
|8.2
|Assumptions and Rationale
|8.3
|Total Incident Cases of Ovarian Cancer in the 7MM
|8.4
|The United States
|8.4.1
|Total Incident Cases of Ovarian Cancer in the US
|8.4.2
|Age-specific Cases of Ovarian Cancer in the US
|8.4.3
|Type-specific Cases of Ovarian Cancer in the US
|8.4.4
|Stage-specific Cases of High- and Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer in the US
|8.4.5
|Biomarker-specific Cases of Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer in the US
|8.5
|EU4 and the UK
|8.5.1
|Total Incident Cases of Ovarian Cancer in EU4 and the UK
|8.5.2
|Age-specific Cases of Ovarian Cancer in EU4 and the UK
|8.5.3
|Type-specific Cases of Ovarian Cancer in EU4 and the UK
|8.5.4
|Stage-specific Cases of Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer in EU4 and the UK
|8.5.5
|Biomarker-specific Cases of Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer in EU4 and the UK
|8.6
|Japan
|8.6.1
|Total Incident Cases of Ovarian Cancer in Japan
|8.6.2
|Age-specific Cases of Ovarian Cancer in Japan
|8.6.3
|Type-specific Cases of Ovarian Cancer in Japan
|8.6.4
|Stage-specific Cases of Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer in Japan
|8.6.5
|Biomarker-specific Cases of Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer in Japan
|9
|PATIENT JOURNEY
|10
|MARKETED DRUGS
|10.1
|Key Cross Competition
|10.2
|RUBRACA (rucaparib): pharma& GmbH
|10.2.1
|Product Description
|10.2.2
|Regulatory Milestones
|10.2.3
|Other Developmental Activities
|10.2.4
|Clinical Development Activities
|10.2.5
|Safety and Efficacy
|10.3
|ZEJULA (niraparib): GlaxoSmithKline
|10.3.1
|Product Description
|10.3.2
|Regulatory Milestones
|10.3.3
|Other Developmental Activities
|10.3.4
|Clinical Development Activities
|10.3.5
|Safety and Efficacy
|10.4
|LYNPARZA (olaparib): AstraZeneca/Merck
|10.4.1
|Product Description
|10.4.2
|Regulatory Milestones
|10.4.3
|Other Developmental Activities
|10.4.4
|Clinical Development Activities
|10.4.5
|Safety and Efficacy
|10.5
|ELAHERE (mirvetuximab soravtansine): Abbvie
|10.5.1
|Product Description
|10.5.2
|Regulatory Milestones
|10.5.3
|Other Developmental Activities
|10.5.4
|Clinical Development Activities
|10.5.5
|Safety and Efficacy
|10.6
|KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck
|10.6.1
|Product Description
|10.6.2
|Regulatory Milestones
|10.6.3
|Other Developmental Activities
|10.6.4
|Clinical Development Activities
|10.6.5
|Safety and Efficacy
|10.7
|JEMPERLI (dostarlimab): GlaxoSmithKline
|10.7.1
|Product Description
|10.7.2
|Regulatory Milestones
|10.7.3
|Other Developmental Activities
|10.7.4
|Clinical Development Activities
|10.7.5
|Safety and Efficacy
|10.8
|RETEVMO/RETSEVMO (selpercatinib): Eli Lilly
|10.8.1
|Product Description
|10.8.2
|Regulatory Milestones
|10.8.3
|Other Developmental Activities
|10.8.4
|Clinical Development Activities
|10.8.5
|Safety and Efficacy
|10.9
|ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan): Daiichi Sankyo
|10.9.1
|Product Description
|10.9.2
|Regulatory Milestones
|10.9.3
|Other Developmental Activities
|10.9.4
|Clinical Development Activities
|10.9.5
|Safety and Efficacy
|10.10
|TAFINLAR (dabrafenib) + MEKINIST (trametinib): Novartis
|10.10.1
|Product Description
|10.10.2
|Regulatory Milestones
|10.10.3
|Other Developmental Activities
|10.10.4
|Safety and Efficacy
|10.11
|ROZLYTREK (entrectinib): Roche/Genentech/Chugai
|10.11.1
|Product Description
|10.11.2
|Regulatory Milestones
|10.11.3
|Other Developmental Activities.
|10.11.4
|Clinical Development Activities
|10.11.5
|Safety and Efficacy
|11
|EMERGING DRUGS
|11.1
|Emerging Key Competitors
|11.2
|Safety and Efficacy Data of Phase II Emerging Drugs
|11.3
|Avutometinib (VS-6766) + Defactinib (VS-6063): Verastem Oncology
|11.3.1
|Product Description
|11.3.2
|Other Developmental Activities
|11.3.3
|Clinical Development
|11.3.4
|Safety and Efficacy
|11.3.5
|Analyst Views
|11.4
|Relacorilant (CORT125134): Corcept Therapeutics
|11.4.1
|Product Description
|11.4.2
|Other Development Activities
|11.4.3
|Clinical Development
|11.4.4
|Safety and Efficacy
|11.4.5
|Analyst Views
|11.5
|IMFINZI (durvalumab): AstraZeneca
|11.5.1
|Product Description
|11.5.2
|Other Developmental Activities
|11.5.3
|Clinical Development
|11.5.4
|Safety and Efficacy
|11.5.5
|Analyst Views
|11.6
|Rinatabart sesutecan (Rina-S): ProfoundBio/ Genmab
|11.6.1
|Product Description
|11.6.2
|Other Developmental Activities
|11.6.3
|Clinical Development
|11.6.4
|Safety and Efficacy
|11.6.5
|Analyst Views
|11.7
|Olvimulogene nanivacirepvec (Olvi-Vec): Genelux Corporation
|11.7.1
|Product Description
|11.7.2
|Other Developmental Activities
|11.7.3
|Clinical Development
|11.7.4
|Safety and Efficacy
|11.7.5
|Analyst Views
|11.8
|Nemvaleukin alfa (ALKS 4230): Mural Oncology
|11.8.1
|Product Description
|11.8.2
|Other Developmental Activities
|11.8.3
|Clinical Development
|11.8.4
|Safety and Efficacy
|11.8.5
|Analyst Views
|11.9
|Catequentinib (anlotinib/AL3818): Advenchen Laboratories
|11.9.1
|Product Description
|11.9.2
|Clinical Development
|11.9.3
|Safety and Efficacy
|11.9.4
|Analyst Views
|11.10
|Raludotatug deruxtecan (R-DXD/DS-6000A): Daiichi Sankyo and Merck
|11.10.1
|Product Description
|11.10.2
|Other Developmental Activities
|11.10.3
|Clinical Development
|11.10.4
|Safety and Efficacy
|11.10.5
|Analyst Views
|11.11
|Luveltamab tazevibulin (STRO-002): Sutro Biopharma
|11.11.1
|Product Description
|11.11.2
|Other Developmental Activities
|11.11.3
|Clinical Development
|11.11.4
|Safety and Efficacy
|11.11.5
|Analyst Views
|11.11
|Sacituzumab tirumotecan: Merck and Kelun-Biotech
|11.11.1
|Product Description
|11.11.2
|Other Developmental Activities
|11.11.3
|Clinical Development
|11.11.4
|Safety and Efficacy
|11.11.5
|Analyst Views
|12
|HIGH- AND LOW-GRADE SEROUS OVARIAN CANCER: 7MM
|12.1
|Key Findings
|12.2
|Total Market Size of High- and Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer in the 7MM
|12.3
|Market Outlook
|12.4
|Conjoint Analysis
|12.5
|Key Market Forecast Assumptions
|12.6
|The United States
|12.6.1
|Total Market Size of High- and Low-grade Serous Ovarian Cancer in the US
|12.6.2
|Market Size of High- and Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer by Therapies in the US
|12.7
|EU4 AND THE UK
|12.7.1
|Total Market Size of High- and Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer in EU4 and the UK
|12.7.2
|Market Size of High- and Low-grade Serous Ovarian Cancer by Therapies in EU4 and the UK
|12.8
|JAPAN
|12.8.1
|Total Market Size of High- and Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer in Japan
|12.8.2
|The Market Size of High- and Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer by Therapies in Japan
|13
|Unmet Needs
|14
|SWOT Analysis
|15
|KOL Views
|16
|Market Access and Reimbursement
|16.1
|United States
|16.1.1
|Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)
|16.2
|EU4 and the UK
|16.2.1
|Germany
|16.2.2
|France
|16.2.3
|Italy
|16.2.4
|Spain
|16.2.5
|United Kingdom
|16.3
|Japan
|16.3.1
|MHLW
|16.4
|Market Access and Reimbursement of Ovarian Cancer
|16.4.1
|United States: Assistance Programs
|16.4.2
|United Kingdom: The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Recommendations
|16.4.3
|Germany: The Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) Resolutions
|16.4.4
|France: Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS) opinions
|16.4.5
|Italy: Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) assessment
|16.4.6
|Spain: The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) Benefit Assessment
|16.4.7
|Japan
|17
|APPENDIX
|17.1
|Bibliography
|17.2
|Report Methodology
|18
|DELVEINSIGHT CAPABILITIES
|19
|DISCLAIMER
|20
|ABOUT DELVEINSIGHT
