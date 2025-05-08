KPY Bala's First Film As Hero Is Based On A Real Life Story!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 8 (IANS) Director Sherief's upcoming film, through which well-known comedian KPY Bala will turn hero, is based on a real life story, sources close to the unit of the film have now disclosed.

The film, which is being produced by JayiKiran of Aadhimoolam Creations, is being directed by Sherief, who is best known for having made the gripping thriller 'Ranam Aram Thavarel'.

KPY Bala, whose wit and whose sense of comic timing has helped win hearts, will be seen playing an emotionally intense character in his debut film as a hero.

Sources say the film, based on a true story, will be a feel-good emotional drama and that Sherief, apart from directing it, has also written the story and screenplay for the film.

Talking about his film, director Sherief said,“This is a film that is close to my heart. After Ranam 'Aram Thavarael' which was intense and emotionally heavy, I wanted to explore a more grounded, feel good space with this film."

Stating that he was truly grateful to his producer, the director said, "The moment I narrated the story, he didn't hesitate and immediately said 'yes' to the project. That kind of trust and instant support means a lot to me as a filmmaker, especially for a film like this which relies so much on emotion and sincerity."

Pointing out that this film would mark Bala's debut as a lead, the director said that the film would also feature National Award-winning director Balaji Sakthivel and National Award-winning actress Archana.

"To work with such a strong cast and a committed team of technicians gives me a lot of confidence. With their support, I genuinely believe we're creating a film that's honest, heartfelt, and won't mislead the audience in any way. That's the kind of cinema I want to give them,” Sherief said and disclosed that actress Namitha would be playing the female lead in the film.

The film will have music by Vivek and Mervin and cinematography by Balaji K Raja. Editing for the film will be by Shivanandeeswar, who is best known for his work in the critically acclaimed investigative action drama 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru', while art direction will be by Manimozhiyan Ramadurai.