Goodleap Expands California Virtual Power Plant Participation To Strengthen Energy Grid Resilience

Participation in DSGS enters second year with 5 MW distributed energy capacity, empowering California's grid during critical demand periods

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodLeap, LLC , America's leading technology company for financing and software products to deploy sustainable solutions, today announced the expansion of its participation in California's Demand Side Grid Support Program (DSGS). Entering its second year in the California Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Program, GoodLeap now manages and contributes 5 MW of stored battery capacity to the grid when it needs it the most – sufficient to power approximately 3,600 homes during a two-hour outage. With rapid customer enrollment, GoodLeap is on track to reach over 60 MW of total capacity by the end of the season - a more than 30x increase over 2024's total capacity.

With the recent vote to expand the DSGS program's Option 4 to include other controllable loads, GoodLeap will now also contribute to strategic load reduction by managing smart thermostats. The GoodLeap Energy Management System (GEMS), a proprietary multi-DER software, integrates with leading smart home brands, including Google Nest, ecobee, and Honeywell. Through GEMs, GoodLeap will be managing a fleet of thermostats in high-demand periods when the grid needs load reduction, significantly increasing program accessibility for an estimated 18 million California homeowners.

"California's energy landscape is transforming, creating unprecedented challenges for grid stability and consumer costs," said Dan Lotano, GoodLeap Chief Operating Officer. "Our enhanced dispatch and load reduction capabilities and our increasing footprint in the DSGS program represent a critical step forward in building community resilience while simultaneously delivering tangible economic benefits to both utilities and homeowners."

GEMS currently manages homeowners' batteries from leading solar brands, including Tesla, Enphase, and SolarEdge, automatically sending power back to the grid when it's needed most. This seamless multi-device integration enables broader participation across local and regional VPP programs, helping stabilize the grid while expanding access to clean energy. By leveraging existing distributed infrastructure in homes, GoodLeap's VPP avoids the need for new land use and costly centralized power generation-delivering meaningful environmental and economic value to communities across California.

"This program turns everyday homeowners into active participants in California's clean energy future," said Ani Backa, GoodLeap Vice President of Virtual Power Plants. "By intelligently coordinating thousands of distributed energy resources, we're not just helping families save on electricity costs, we're fundamentally reimagining how communities access reliable, sustainable power during critical demand periods. The expanded capacity we're announcing today is just the beginning of what's possible."

Participants are rewarded not only with grid resilience benefits but also with industry-leading compensation - earning up to $250 in combined one-time welcome bonuses and participation rewards throughout the season. Unlike other providers who may offer only a one-time incentive, GoodLeap delivers ongoing financial benefits for continued participation, rewarding customers for supporting California's clean energy future. In total, GoodLeap expects to distribute more than $150,000 in cash rewards to participating homeowners this year alone-helping families benefit directly from their role in grid stability and sustainability.

This seamless and rewarding experience is made possible through GoodLeap's proprietary technology. The GoodLeap Home mobile app empowers homeowners to actively engage in energy programs with:



Easy sign-up process for VPP programs within the app

Real-time insights into VPP participation and energy performance

Instant event notifications Live monitoring of energy production and usage

For more information about GoodLeap's role as a DSGS Provider and compensation opportunities available to eligible California customers, please visit .

About GoodLeap

GoodLeap is a technology company delivering best-in-class financing and software products for sustainable solutions, from solar panels and batteries to energy-efficient HVAC, heat pumps, roofing, windows, and more. Over 1 million homeowners have benefited from our simple, fast, and frictionless technology that makes the adoption of these products more affordable, accessible, and easier to understand. Thousands of professionals deploying home efficiency and solar solutions rely on GoodLeap's proprietary, AI-powered applications and developer tools to drive more transparent customer communication, deeper business intelligence, and streamlined payment and operations. Our platform has led to more than $30 billion in financing for sustainable solutions since 2018. GoodLeap is also proud to support our award-winning nonprofit, GivePower, which is building and deploying life-saving water and clean electricity systems, changing the lives of more than 2 million people across Africa, Asia, and South America. To learn more about GoodLeap, visit, follow, and connect with us at goodleap.

Media Contact : [email protected]

SOURCE GoodLeap, LLC.

