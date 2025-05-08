Elsevier Clinicalkey AI Wins Artificial Intelligence Innovation Award In 2025 Medtech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, announced today that Elsevier , a global leader in advanced information and decision support, has been selected as the winner of the“AI Innovation Award” award in the 9th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

This is the second year in a row that ClinicalKey AI has been honored with the AI Innovation award through MedTech Breakthrough.

The 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of Elsevier's ClinicalKey AI clinical decision support solution that delivers the latest clinical information at the point of care. ClinicalKey AI combines trusted, evidence-based clinical content with conversational search powered by generative AI to support clinicians in delivering high-quality patient care.

By evaluating multiple evidence-based content sources that are updated regularly, ClinicalKey AI can summarize a tailored response to clinical queries, and its responses also include references with linked citations to supporting published evidence.

Since its first MedTech Breakthrough win in AI Innovation last year, ClinicalKey AI has now expanded to over 50 countries. Elsevier has also added functionality to make it easier to access ClinicalKey AI from the clinical workflow, included a module that allows clinicians to earn and track continuing medical education (CME) and support board submission with maintenance of certification (MOC), and expanded content coverage with full-text guidelines and full-text journal articles.

Omry Bigger, President of Clinical Solutions at Elsevier said:“Since launching ClinicalKey AI, we have expanded globally, integrating into clinician workflows, growing the library of trusted content and providing continuing education opportunities to support clinicians at the point of care. ClinicalKey AI sources exclusively from trusted medical content and we're pleased to support clinicians with this service in their decision-making process, enhancing confidence in those decisions that benefit their patients. Thank you to MedTech Breakthrough for this prestigious award.”

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry, recognizing the companies, products and solutions driving meaningful progress and improving patient care. Spanning a wide range of categories-including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and beyond-the awards highlight the groundbreaking work that is transforming the healthcare landscape.

This year's program saw a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 18 countries, showcasing the global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry today.

“The volume of complex cases that clinicians manage daily make access to reliable, evidence-based medical information critical. Throw in staffing challenges, and the need for quick access to accurate, trusted information only compounds the issue,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough.“ClinicalKey AI delivers on this need, empowering clinicians to efficiently access precise and relevant knowledge from a vast array of clinical information, make evidence-based decisions and enhance patient care through the use of AI technology. Congratulations to Elsevier on winning the 'AI Innovation Award' for 2025!”

ClinicalKey AI now also includes the American College of Cardiology (ACC)'s practice guidelines, enhancing responses to cardiology-based queries. Clinicians can quickly review details and specific sections bulleted and summarized from the ACC's guidelines.

For more information about ClinicalKey AI, please visit our website and click here .

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Elsevier

A global leader in advanced information and decision support, Elsevier helps to advance science and healthcare, to advance human progress. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making with innovative solutions based on trusted, evidence-based content and advanced AI-enabled digital technologies.

We have supported the work of our research and healthcare communities for more than 140 years. Our 9,700 employees around the world, including 2,300 technologists, are dedicated to supporting researchers, librarians, academic leaders, funders, governments, R&D-intensive companies, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals and educators in their critical work. Our 3,000 scientific journals and iconic reference books include the foremost titles in their fields, including Cell Press, The Lancet and Gray's Anatomy. Together with the Elsevier Foundation , we work in partnership with the communities we serve to advance inclusion in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX , a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information on our work, digital solutions and content, visit .

