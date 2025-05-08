President Of Uganda Receives Abdullah Bin Zayed

Yoweri Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in the presence of Jeje Odong, Uganda's Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the beginning of Sheikh Abdullah's working visit to Uganda.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to the Ugandan President, along with their wishes for development and prosperity for the Republic of Uganda and its people.

For his part, President Museveni extended his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, and his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE.

The Ugandan President welcomed the visit of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and the accompanying delegation. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in the economic, commercial, investment and energy sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his pride in visiting Uganda and meeting President Museveni, emphasising the strength of the UAE's distinguished relations with Uganda, which offer promising opportunities and growth potential across key sectors that support both countries' development agendas and sustainable economic goals.

His Highness also emphasised the UAE's commitment to advancing sustainable development partnerships with friendly African countries in a manner that fosters mutual benefit and prosperity.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and the Ugandan President witnessed the signing of six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the two countries.

The first MoU, on investment cooperation, was signed by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Matia Kasaija, Ugandan Minister of Finance.

The second MoU, between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uganda, was signed by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan and the Ugandan Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The third MoU - between the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Government of Uganda, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, on cooperation in the field of energy - was signed by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, and Ruth Nankabirwa, Ugandan Minister of Energy and Mineral Development.

The fourth MoU, on mutual exemption from entry visa requirements, was signed by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Major General Kahinda Otafiire, Ugandan Minister of Internal Affairs.

The fifth MoU, between Etihad Rail and the Government of Uganda, was signed by Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, and General Katumba Wamala, Ugandan Minister of Works and Transport.

The sixth MoU was signed between the National Information Technology Authority - Uganda (NITA-U) and the Emirati company Presight, which specialises in big data analysis and artificial intelligence. It covers cooperation in digital transformation, cybersecurity innovation, e-governance systems and the development of cloud infrastructure. The agreement was signed by Muhammad Shameen Hosenbocus, Vice President of Africa Markets at Presight, and Dr. Hatwib Mugasa, Executive Director of NITA-Uganda.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Trade Affairs, and Abdullah Hassan Obaid Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Uganda.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.