Fliphtml5's AI Ebook Generator Makes Ebook Creation Within Reach

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In addition to creating ebooks from documents (PDF, Word, PPT, JPG, and PNG) and well-designed templates, this newly released AI ebook generator also allows users to create with AI. Two main methods are available for users to create their AI ebooks. They may create from a topic by entering the ebook title along with descriptions of the main content, themes, writing style, and more. They also have the option to quickly produce a well-structured ebook from specific content, without the need for manual layout design.

To avoid generic ebook generation and better meet users' needs, this AI ebook generator enables users to define several key aspects when customizing their ebooks. They may select the book size, such as A4, letter, tabloid, flyer, booklet, or presentation, to ensure the ebook fits different distribution formats and reading experiences. Users can also choose three main colors for the generated ebook, helping to create a consistent visual identity that aligns with their branding or the theme of the content.

After the generation, users are directed to FlipHTML5's page editor, where they are able to further refine their book. The built-in AI assistant can be activated to expand, reword, and translate the text generated by the AI ebook generator. With the text-to-image feature, FlipHTML5 allows users to create illustrations from prompts and seamlessly integrate them into the ebook. They no longer need to switch between different applications or platforms for content improvement. Additionally, users can build, train, and embed a PDF chatbot into the ebook, adding more interactivity to their content.

Sharing is made easy with FlipHTML5. Each ebook is assigned a unique URL, QR code, and embed code for direct online sharing. Users also have the option to download and print the ebook for offline distribution or embed it on websites to expand its reach. FlipHTML5 provides an all-in-one solution for digital content creation and publication.

"At FlipHTML5, we're always looking for ways to push the envelope in digital content. Our new AI ebook generator is a leap forward in empowering creators with smart tools to make publishing easier and engage readers in exciting new ways," says Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.

About FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

FlipHTML5 is a digital publishing platform that allows users to create and publish interactive digital publications such as magazines, brochures, and catalogs. The platform offers a range of customization options, including the ability to add multimedia elements such as videos, audio, and animations. FlipHTML5 also provides analytics tools that enable users to track the performance of their digital publications. The platform is user-friendly and ideal for marketers, publishers, and content creators who want to create engaging digital content that can be viewed on any device. With FlipHTML5, users can easily convert PDF files into interactive digital publications that can be shared online or embedded on websites.

