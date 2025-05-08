MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 MAY 2025 AT 16.30 P.M. EET, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS



Oma Savings Bank Plc - Managers' transactions - Volotinen

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Volotinen, Juha

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Oma Savings Bank Plc

LEI: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 107584/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-08

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306733

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1188 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1188 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Oma Savings Bank Plc

Additional information:

Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 45 656 5250, ...

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media



OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 500 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp's 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners' products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.