HEC Paris, Doha Marks Record Graduation At Qatar Foundation Convocation 2025

DOHA: In a celebration of leadership, learning, and legacy, HEC Paris, Doha marked its largest-ever graduating class during Qatar Foundation Convocation 2025, held on May 6 at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

The landmark event also honoured two significant milestones: the 30th anniversary of Qatar Foundation and 15 years of HEC Paris, Doha – a longstanding partnership that has empowered thousands of business professionals in Qatar and across the region.

Aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030, HEC Paris, Doha continues to elevate the country's global reputation for executive education, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

This year, 148 graduates were recognised from two prestigious programmes - the Specialized Master's in Strategic Business Unit Management (SBUM) and the Executive MBA (EMBA). Reflecting the programmes' regional and international reach, the Class of 2025 is both the largest and one of the most diverse in HEC Paris, Doha's history: 36% are Qatari nationals, 40% are women, and 22% are fly-in participants from the Gulf, Africa, and Europe.

This diversity reinforces Qatar's growing influence as a centre for world-class education and highlights the global relevance of HEC Paris programs.

Further underscoring the significance of the event, Executive MBA alumni Fahad Ali Alhagabni and Bouthayna Hassan Al-Tamimi were recognised with the prestigious Qatar Foundation Excellence Award.

Presented by H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, the award honours outstanding academic performance and holistic personal development, spotlighting the impactful journeys of HEC Paris, Doha graduates.

Addressing the graduates, Dr. Pablo Martin de Holan, Dean of HEC Paris, Doha, highlighted the importance of education as a tool for impact,“Education is not only a personal achievement – it is a responsibility to others. As you step into the next chapter, you carry with you the power to lead with purpose, teach others so they can learn too, and help shape a more just, inclusive, and sustainable world.”

Reflecting on the institution's journey, he added,“For fifteen years, we have stood firm next to Qatar Foundation, building the next generation of leaders – people with the courage to innovate and the commitment to serve their communities ethically and effectively. This milestone is more than a celebration – it's a call to shape the future towards a more sustainable and better world for all, through responsible and purposeful leadership."

A participant from the EMBA Doha track, Esraa Mohammed Abel, highlighted the personal and professional transformation gained throughout the experience,“Learning alongside peers from different sectors and cultures challenged my thinking and broadened my leadership capacity. It was a journey of both personal and professional evolution.”

A Specialized Master's participant, Abdulla Jassim AlKhenji, noted,“HEC Paris, Doha has inspired me to rethink strategy through a global lens. This program has given me not just tools but clarity to navigate complexity and drive impact across business and society.”

As the regional campus of one of the world's top business schools - ranked #1 globally in Executive Education by the Financial Times - HEC Paris, Doha has now graduated over 1,400 leaders from both the public and private sectors.

They join a powerful alumni network of 83,000+ professionals worldwide, including Fortune 500 executives, heads of state, and influential entrepreneurs.

With rising demand across the region - and a vision rooted in national development - HEC Paris, Doha remains committed to developing leaders equipped to build a more resilient and innovative world.