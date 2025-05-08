Echo Global Logistics Wins Inaugural Estes Customer Excellence Award

Echo was recognized for delivering leading services and a strong commitment to its partners

CHICAGO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has won a Customer Excellence Award from Estes, the largest privately held freight transportation company in North America. This award recognizes customers that demonstrate strong shipment values, revenue growth, and foster a collaborative relationship. In its inaugural year, this award celebrates a few select customers for outstanding engagement, enabling a strategic partnership, and committing to mutual success.

"We're pleased to earn such high recognition from a leader like Estes," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "With our leading carrier technology and team of experts, we strive to be an extension of our partners' services, and working with Estes has been an excellent example of how that approach has led to a strong and mutually beneficial relationship."

"At Estes, we believe that strong partnerships drive success, and that's why we created the Estes Customer Excellence Award to recognize and celebrate customers who exemplify outstanding collaboration and commitment to our shared goals," said Carrie Johnstone, Estes Vice President of Customer Experience and Innovation. "Congratulations on being a distinguished recipient of this honor and thank you for being a valued customer of Estes."

Echo simplifies transportation for shippers by leveraging unmatched capacity and multimodal options online, and for carriers by providing access to an extensive network of freight via an online web portal and mobile app. Through these solutions, Echo enables the growth of positive relationships with transportation professionals across the logistics industry. Learn more about Echo's advanced freight services at .

"It's an honor to be recognized for the dedicated partnership we've built with Estes," said Marty Martin, Senior Vice President of Sourcing at Echo. "We've established a robust relationship between our organizations over the years which prioritizes quality service, pricing, and operational efficiency. With the support of our carrier teams and advanced solutions, we look forward to many more years of collaboration with Estes."

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 60 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Temperature-Controlled shipping and warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its advanced, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit:

