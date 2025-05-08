Meals On Wheels America Highlights The Return On Investment Of Senior Nutrition Programs And Urges Congress To Scale What Works

MENAFN - PR Newswire) On May 7, leaders from Meals on Wheels America and the network visited Capitol Hill to advocate for the millions of older Americans who depend on local providers. As a proven public-private partnership, the Meals on Wheels network relies heavily on federal funding. The stakes are high: 9 out of 10 Meals on Wheels providers receive federal funding, and for 60% of them, it represents 50% or more of their total budget. And yet, federal funding levels haven't kept pace with what is needed to meet growing demand and rising costs of food, fuel, labor and program operations.

"The reality is, 1 in 3 providers already has a waitlist and many more may be forced to start one in the near future – we should be working to increase funding and stability for providers, not introducing more uncertainty," said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. "Every dollar invested in Meals on Wheels delivers measurable impact both on the well-being of older Americans and the economic health of our country. It's time to scale what works. With more adequate federal support, Meals on Wheels can End the WaitTM for more seniors and drive substantial health care savings nationwide."

Federal investment in senior nutrition isn't simply charity. It's smart policy. Meals on Wheels providers help older adults remain in their homes, where they want to be, and at a fraction of the cost of institutional care. In fact, for roughly the same cost as a single day in the hospital or ten days in a long-term care facility, Meals on Wheels can support a senior for an entire year - providing nutritious meals and essential social connection.

To bring this message to life, Meals on Wheels America has launched a campaign (watch the video ) drawing on a universal, frustrating experience we can all relate to – being put on hold. The annoying music, the automated voice message – it's excruciating. And right now, America's seniors are on hold, waiting for nutritious meals, moments of connection and America to care.

This Older Americans Month, it's time to answer the call. Across the country, too many older Americans are still waiting – for nutritious meals, for a friendly face and the support they deserve. You can help End the WaitTM. Here's how:



Donate to defend and protect programs

Advocate by contacting your elected officials to let them know Meals on Wheels matters Volunteer your time to make a meaningful difference in the lives of seniors in your community

Together, we can ensure that every senior who needs Meals on Wheels gets it. Learn more and take action at MealsOnWheelsAmerica/EndtheWait .

ABOUT MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a trusted volunteer workforce, this network delivers a comprehensive solution that begins with a meal and is proven to enable independence and well-being through the additional benefits of tailored nutrition, social connection, safety and much more. By providing funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit .

