Ukraine, U.S. Forge Economic Partnership
(MENAFN) The Ukrainian parliament has officially approved a significant economic and mineral partnership agreement with the United States, solidifying plans for collaborative investment in Ukraine's recovery after the war.
Ukrainian legislator Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced via Telegram that the Verkhovna Rada overwhelmingly supported the agreement, with 338 votes in favor and no opposition.
The agreement, finalized on April 30 in Washington, D.C., comes after a period of complex discussions, including a reportedly tense meeting at the White House in February involving officials from both countries.
The core of the deal involves the creation of a joint investment fund. This fund will be partly supported by earnings generated from Ukraine's natural resource industries.
