Aerospace & Industrial Ignition Systems And Aircraft Ignition System Market Forecast 20252034: Growth Drivers & Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Looking at the current scenario, the aerospace and industrial ignition systems and aircraft ignition system market size has shown strong growth in recent years. The market is projected to grow from $2.62 billion in 2024 to $2.82 billion in 2025 at an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%. One of the main catalysts of this historic growth is the increased production and expansion of aircraft fleets. The increasing demand for new aircraft as well as the rise in demand for general aviation and electric vehicles EVs are other factors that have played into this growth. Key to this advancement is the development of fuel-efficient and reliable aircraft propulsion systems.

What are the future growth projections and major trends in the market?

The market size for aerospace and industrial ignition systems and aircraft ignition system is expected to witness significant growth in the years to come. It is expected to soar to $3.75 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.4%. The forecasted period will see increased demand for aircraft ignition systems in UAVs, and a rise in the adoption of hydrogen aircraft fuel systems. Embracing sustainable aviation fuel SAF, the growing UAV and electric aircraft demand, and a heightened demand for sophisticated aircraft ignition systems are expected to drive market growth. Other game-changing trends include advancements in aircraft technologies, electronic ignition technology, automotive ignition systems, and aircraft ignition systems.

So, what's driving the growth in this market?

Growth in the aerospace and industrial ignition systems and aircraft ignition system market is powered by increasing aircraft orders. Airlines, leasing companies, and governments are making formal commitments to purchase aircraft from manufacturers, thus boosting the market. The increase in number of aircraft orders is encouraged by appealing financing and leasing options. This provides easier access to aircraft leasing and financing options and enables airlines to acquire new aircraft with lower upfront costs. The reliable engine startups and enhanced flight safety offered by aerospace and aircraft ignition systems by providing the necessary spark for turbine and piston engines are also fundamental drivers. An instance supporting this growth is the 168% surge in aircraft orders in January 2025 as reported by ADS Group Limited, a UK-based trade organization representing the aerospace and defense.

Who are the major players in the market?

Key industry players in the aerospace and industrial ignition systems and aircraft ignition system market include Continental Aerospace Technologies Inc., Honeywell International Inc., GE Aerospace, Safran S.A., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, Pratt & Whitney, BorgWarner Inc., Dover Corporation, MTU Aero Engines AG, Woodward Inc., Meggitt PLC, Avio Aero, Williams International Co. L.L.C., Teledyne Controls LLC, Ferrostaal Group GmbH, Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, Champion Aerospace LLC, Sky Dynamics Corporation, SureFly Partners Ltd.

What are the other major shifts in the market?

Innovations in aerospace and industrial ignition systems are leading to groundbreaking advancements in the industry. On a more granular level, the aerospace and industrial ignition systems and aircraft ignition system market covered in this report are segmented into ignition system type, component, fuel type, sales channel and applications.

Regional snapshots reveal that Asia-Pacific represented the largest market for the aerospace and industrial ignition systems and aircraft ignition system in 2024. Other regions analyzed in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

