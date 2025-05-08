Intent IQ Achieves SOC 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Enterprise-Grade Trust In Data Security And Privacy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intent IQ, a leading provider of identity resolution and data technology, today announced that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 compliance, a critical milestone that underscores the company's commitment to delivering enterprise-grade data security, confidentiality, and operational integrity. This achievement marks a key step forward on an expanded journey to continuously strengthen and scale the company's privacy and security posture.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is a rigorous compliance standard for service organizations that manage sensitive customer data in the cloud. It evaluates internal controls against five Trust Services Criteria: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy.

“Trust is everything in today's data-driven ecosystem-especially for large enterprises managing sensitive and regulated data,” said Roy Shkedi, CEO at Intent IQ.“SOC 2 compliance provides our clients with authoritative third-party validation that our systems, policies, and culture are built around protecting their most critical assets. We are committed to data security, user privacy and operational excellence.”

A Robust Technical and Operational Commitment

Achieving SOC 2 compliance is a complex exercise-refelcting a deep commitment to secure software development, threat detection, and resilient data handling. Throughout the process, a company must implement and validate:



Comprehensive security controls to prevent unauthorized access

End-to-end data encryption in transit and at rest

Proactive vulnerability detection tools integrated throughout the development lifecycle

Scalable incident response protocols Transparent documentation of policies, configurations, and audit logs

“Our SOC 2 readiness was a company-wide effort, involving engineering, DevOps, compliance, and leadership,” said Dror Ben-Yishai, CTO at Intent IQ.“It ensures that every layer of our technology stack meets the high expectations of our users including the publishers, platforms, and advertisers who rely on us to protect their data. As we scale, we will continue investing in new protections that enhance our readiness for potential and emerging threats.”

Building Enterprise Confidence Through Transparency

With SOC 2 compliance, Intent IQ further strengthens its position as a trusted partner for enterprise clients operating in privacy-sensitive and regulated environments. Whether supporting customer identity resolution, data enrichment, or secure activation, Intent IQ now brings even greater assurance to clients regarding how their data is processed and protected, reducing the risk of data breach or failure.

Intent IQ's clients include premium publishers and brand advertisers for whom data sensitivity is paramount. As such, the company's investment in operational excellence and privacy-by-design architecture will continue to expand. From evolving compliance protocols to enhanced monitoring, the company is committed to staying ahead of a dynamic threat landscape.

About Intent IQ

Intent IQ is a privacy-first next generation identity resolution leader, whose technology empowers advertisers, publishers, and platforms to responsibly unlock the full potential of their data. It is backed by AlmondNet Group's IP portfolio which currently includes over 170 granted patents. Leveraging proprietary technology and security-forward infrastructure, Intent IQ's solutions are fueled by a powerful identity device graph that delivers unparalleled accuracy and scale, across multiple environments including cookieless, MAID-less and CTV. The company's solutions include privacy-friendly identity resolution, first party ID clustering technology, cookieless audience activation, bid enhancement and attribution. Intent IQ is headquartered in New York City and has a research and development center in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit .

