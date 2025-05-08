NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY's 2025 INTERNATIONAL SPACE DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE TO HOST IMPACTFUL SPEAKERS ON SPACE TOPICS

Melissa Navia of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" and former NASA astronaut Jose Hernandez at the ISDC 2024 Credit: NSS/Daniel Fox

Premiere Speakers to Include Astronauts, NASA Scientists and Officials, and Space Visionaries

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Space Society's International Space Development Conference(ISDC) is presenting 18 separate space-related speaking sessions at its annual conference, to be held in Orlando, Florida, on June 19-22.Speakers include NASA and private astronauts, space scientists, engineers, academics, philanthropists, corporate leaders, NASA officials, and many other space visionaries. The complete speakers' list can be seen at the ISDC website , nss.Topic highlights, each of which will host multiple sessions and speakers, include:. Space Settlement-How we will host communities off-Earth. Spaceports-The vision for vibrant commercial hubs, both domestic and international. The Moon-Everything from lunar communities to cislunar business enterprise. Mars-The exploration, habitation, and development of the Red Planet. Living in Space-Orbital communities, planetary outposts, and large-scale settlements. Planetary Defense-How we will protect our planet from asteroid and comet impacts. Interplanetary Infrastructure-The large-scale logistics required for cislunar space and beyond. Space Solar Power-Clean, limitless, and affordable electricity for all from space. Space Health-How we can maintain healthy crews and communities in space. Space for All-Global collaboration for exploring and developing the final frontier. Space Business-Commerce and free enterprise on Earth, cislunar space, and beyond. Space Elevators-The ultimate in reliable and efficient transport off-Earth. Rising Stars-Early career perspectives and life lessons for young people. LaunchPad Talks-Short and impactful talks on a variety of space-related subjects. Space History-A look back at the achievements of yesteryear that brought us to today. Space Ambassadors-Become a force for good with the NSS's speakers' cohort. The Martine Rothblatt Space Settlement in Our Lifetime Competition final adjudication. Many Roads to Space-A potpourri of topics about many aspects of spaceflight and related topics including numerous international speakersThe ISDC is the National Space Society's premiere annual event. Notable speakers include NASA astronauts Hoot Gibson, Susan Kilrain, Chris Ferguson, Story Musgrave; private astronauts Jared Isaacman and Sian Proctor; philanthropist and United Therapeutics CEO Dr. Martine Rothblatt, NASA Associate Administrator Nicola Fox, Space Editor-in-Chief Tariq Malik, Ad Astra magazine Editor-in-Chief Rod Pyle, former NASA Chief Scientist Dr. James Green, planetary scientist Pascal Lee, bestselling sci-fi author Joe Haldeman, Mars Society founder Robert Zubrin, and dozens of other top space professionals. Join us for the International Space Development Conference at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, FL, from June 19-22. More information can be found at the ISDC website.ABOUT THE NSSThe National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss .

