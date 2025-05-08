403
Chip Demand Lifts Tokyo Stocks in Thursday Trading
(MENAFN) Tokyo's stock market concluded Thursday's session with gains, primarily fueled by robust buying in semiconductor-related equities. This surge mirrored the upward trend observed in their U.S. counterparts.
The Nikkei 225, Japan's widely followed stock barometer, registered a notable increase of 148.97 points, translating to a 0.41 percent rise, ultimately closing at 36,928.63. Simultaneously, the broader Topix index also experienced positive movement, edging up by 2.56 points, or 0.09 percent, to finish at 2,698.72.
Market observers highlighted substantial purchasing activity focused on leading semiconductor companies. This increased demand was triggered by emerging reports suggesting a possible softening of current U.S. government limitations on chips employed in artificial intelligence. According to an analyst, the appeal of major chip stocks grew as their American counterparts saw gains due to speculation that the U.S. administration is considering easing curbs on chips used for artificial intelligence technology.
