Zscaler To Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Earnings Results to be Released on Thursday, May 29, After the Close of the Market SAN JOSE, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, will release third quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The company will host an investor conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT Webcast: Dial-in: To join by phone, register at the following link: Click Here . After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number and a personal PIN that you will need to join the call.



Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Zscaler website at ir.zscaler.com. Listeners may log on to the call under the“Events & Presentations” section and select“Q3 2025 Zscaler Earnings Conference Call” to participate.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust ExchangeTM is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.

Media Relations Contact:

Pavel Radda

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashwin Kesireddy

...