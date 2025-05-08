Rise Launches Specialized EOR Services To Power Global Hiring For Crypto And Web3 Companies

Employer of Record service

Rise Withdrawing - Send to Bank

Rise Dashboard

Rise streamlines global hiring for crypto and Web3 companies with compliant EOR services, hybrid payroll, and blockchain-powered automation.

- Hugo FinklesteinOH, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Running a global crypto company comes with unique complexity: hiring across borders, navigating unclear regulations, and managing hybrid crypto payroll - all while staying compliant.Rise, a next-generation Employer of Record (EOR) , is solving these challenges head-on. With tailored services for crypto and Web3 companies, Rise enables fast, compliant global hiring in 190+ countries - while supporting fiat and crypto payroll, blockchain-enhanced compliance, and decentralized identity protection.“Web3 founders shouldn't have to choose between innovation and compliance,” said Hugo Finkelstein, CEO and co-founder of Rise.“We built Rise to support crypto-native teams from day one - with flexible payments, local compliance, and a deep understanding of the regulatory terrain.”Built for crypto companies, designed for global scaleTraditional EORs treat crypto as an edge case. Rise makes it core.Crypto companies using Rise can:* Hire full-time employees in 190+ countries without setting up local entities* Pay in USD, USDC, or USDT - or offer hybrid fiat/crypto payroll* Stay compliant with global tax laws, AML/KYC frameworks, and labor regulations* Offer localized benefits and protections across marketsWhether scaling an engineering team across LATAM or opening a hub in Europe, Web3 companies use Rise to hire faster, pay smarter, and reduce risk.Blockchain-enhanced payroll and complianceRise combines EOR infrastructure with Web3-native features :*Smart contracts automate payroll workflows, reducing errors and delays*Stablecoin integration (USDC, USDT) provides faster, more predictable payroll*Decentralized identity solutions secure employee data and streamline KYC*Automated tax filings and contract generation ensure local law complianceWith crypto regulations constantly evolving, Rise keeps clients ahead of the curve.“We're not just crypto-compatible - we're crypto-native,” said Finkelstein.“From stablecoins to decentralized identity, we're bringing the best of blockchain into global HR infrastructure.”The EOR advantage for Web3 startupsCompared to PEOs and contractor arrangements, Rise delivers speed, savings, and legal protection.* No need to establish local entities* Full-time employment with benefits and protections* Risk reduction through expert AML/KYC protocols and real-time compliance updatesWeb3 companies using Rise report:* Up to 68% lower global hiring costs* Faster time-to-hire by 3 to 6 months* 89% higher satisfaction from full-time employees compared to contractorsCrypto-native companies scaling with RiseWeb3 teams trust Rise to scale:* Lido hired across 30+ countries with 100% payroll compliance* Bitcoin expanded engineering talent across 12 markets* Velodrome pays teams in USDC and offers benefits across 8 countries“Before Rise, we spent months trying to navigate local regulations,” said a founder at a leading DeFi company.“With Rise, we hired in days - and paid our team in USDC from day one.”The future of work, powered by RiseAs crypto matures, so do the expectations of its global workforce. Contractors want full-time roles. Builders want flexibility and benefits. And companies need infrastructure that bridges digital innovation with real-world compliance.Rise is that bridge.With over $600 million in payroll processed since 2022, Rise is the leading EOR for crypto companies ready to scale globally - without borders or legal headaches.About RiseRise provides global workforce solutions that empower businesses to hire internationally without boundaries. As a leading Employer of Record, Rise manages compliance, payroll, and benefits for companies and employees across 190 countries. Founded in 2022, the company has processed over $600 million in global payroll for clients.To learn more about Rise's crypto-native EOR solution, visit

