The Stonewall Chorale Presents Two Powerful Pride Performances Celebrating 48 Years Of LGBTQ+ Voices In Song

- Cynthia Powell, Artistic DirectorNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This Pride season, The Stonewall Chorale , the nation's first gay and lesbian choir, invites audiences to experience the joy, resilience, and vibrancy of queer musical expression with two unforgettable performances in celebration of their 48th year amplifying LGBTQ+ voices through song.“Music has always been at the heart of social change, and LGBTQ+ voices must be heard, now more than ever,” reflected Cynthia Powell, Artistic Director of The Stonewall Chorale.“Our Pride performances honor our history and help create a joyful, unapologetic future for queer people in the arts.”The Pride festivities begin on Saturday, May 31 at 5 pm with Sing Out Loud , a spirited cabaret-style fundraiser held at the legendary Stonewall Inn (53 Christopher Street). Guests can expect an energetic evening of music by queer artists in one of the most iconic venues in LGBTQ+ history. Tickets range from $15 to $25, and all attendees must be 21+ with valid physical ID.The celebration continues on Thursday, June 12 at 7:30 pm at Holy Apostles Church (9th Avenue and 28th Street in Chelsea) with Iconic Anthems of LGBTQ Pride , a moving and joyful concert that journeys through decades of queer musical legacy. Featuring beloved Pride anthems from the 1970s to today, the program includes works by Tracy Chapman, k.d. lang, Sir Elton John, and other artists who have shaped the soundtrack of queer liberation. Ticket options include general admission ($35 in advance, $40 at the door if available), premium reserved seating ($60, advance only), and student/senior pricing ($25, advance only).For nearly five decades, The Stonewall Chorale has been at the forefront of choral music and LGBTQ+ advocacy, championing equity and inclusion through performance. At a time when queer and trans communities continue to face rising challenges, the Chorale remains committed to using music as a force for visibility, justice, and celebration.Join The Stonewall Chorale this June to stand with LGBTQ+ artists, storytellers, and trailblazers, and to celebrate the enduring power of creating and nurturing community through music.About The Stonewall ChoraleBased in New York City, The Stonewall Chorale is the first LGBTQ chorus in the nation, founded in 1977 in a Greenwich Village living room by“people who dig each other.” Over the span of its 48 seasons, the Chorale has become an important cultural presence in NYC performing arts, producing three concerts a year in venues that include Merkin Hall, Carnegie Hall, Church of the Ascension, Riverside Church, the Guggenheim Museum, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Alice Tully Hall, and Avery Fisher Hall. The Chorale recently sang at the Greene Space as a part of WQXR's tribute to Pride 2024, for Nonprofit New York and for NationSwell at the Ford Foundation. Hailed by ClassicFM as one of the“12 the best LGBTQ+ classical music ensembles around the world,” the Chorale's repertoire ranges from great classical works to contemporary pieces by cutting-edge composers like Meredith Monk, Ricky Ian Gordon, Eric Whitacre, Tõnu Kõrvits, and Ola Gjeilo.

