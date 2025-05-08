Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indian Armed Forces Carried Out Op Sindoor With 'Unimaginable' Precision: Rajnath

2025-05-08 08:09:52
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Indian armed forces executed Operation Sindoor smashing nine terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir with“unimaginable” precision and a large number of terrorists were eliminated in the mission, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

In an address at an event, Singh congratulated the armed forces for displaying courage and valour displayed in carrying out the operation.

Operation Sindoor was carried out with minimum collateral damage and it was possible because of our“formidable” and“professionally” trained armed forces with high quality equipment.

Nine terrorist camps were destroyed and a large number of terrorists were killed in the operation, Singh said.

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out the missile strikes on the terror targets including Bahawalpur, a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group.

Read Also Video- At Least 100 Terrorists Killed In Indian Strikes Under Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Govt Briefs All-Party Meeting On 'Operation Sindoor'

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Wednesday that India decided to carry out the“proportionate” strikes to bring the perpetrators and planners of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack to justice as there was“no demonstrable step” from Pakistan to act against terrorist infrastructure on territories under its control.

