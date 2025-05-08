403
Kuwait FM Receives Credentials Of New Liberian Amb.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Thursday credintials of Brahima Kaba as Liberia's Ambassador to Kuwait, during a meeting held at the Foreign Ministry's headquarters.
Minister Al-Yahya wished the new ambassador best of luck and more progress and development for biliteral relations between both friendly countries. (end)
