Spear Education Announces Two Upcoming Seminars To Advance Dental Excellence Nationwide

Faculty Chairman Dr. Greggory Kinzer Set To Lead Events in Philadelphia and St. Paul, Minnesota

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spear Education , a leading provider of advanced dental education and practice management solutions, is now accepting registrations for regional seminars in Philadelphia and St. Paul, Minnesota, for dentists to further their clinical knowledge and informed decision-making.

The Spear seminars will cover essential techniques and materials for predictable esthetic and functional outcomes:

Private Practice Realities: How To Enhance Your Clinical Outcomes







Locations and Dates:





Philadelphia: Sonesta Rittenhouse Square: 1800 Market St., June 27, 2025 St. Paul: The Saint Paul Hotel, 350 Market St., Sept. 5, 2025

The instructor, Dr. Greggory Kinzer – a prosthodontist, faculty chair at Spear Education, and owner of Spear Aesthetics – is a renowned authority in esthetic and restorative dentistry. In this seminar, he will provide unique insights into how dentists can achieve consistently optimal clinical outcomes for patients in an industry where concepts, materials, techniques, and trends are regularly evolving.

"I'm excited to share materials and techniques that can elevate outcomes, whether in routine cases or more complex clinical situations," said Dr. Kinzer. "These seminars are a great opportunity for practitioners who want to strengthen their restorative skills, enhance patient results, and simply stay sharp in an ever-evolving field."

"Our seminars dive into topics that directly affect practices daily, delivering insights that can be applied the very next day," said Matthew Coggin , chief executive officer of Spear Education. "Enhancing clinical outcomes is among the most sought-after subjects Spear offers: It's practical, relevant, and can make an immediate difference in practice success and patient care. We're proud to continue expanding access to this material and to bring it to even more dentists and their teams."

Registration for the regional seminar events is $595. Each seminar allows attendees to earn 6 CE credits. To reserve your seat and explore more details, visit and register today. Space is limited.

About Spear Education

Spear Education is a leading provider of advanced dental education and practice management solutions, dedicated to empowering dental professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to enhance patient care and practice success. Through a combination of innovative learning platforms, seminars, and workshops, Spear Education strives to inspire continuous learning and growth within the dental community. For more information, visit .

