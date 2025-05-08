Haryana Imposes Ban On Leave Of Officers, Employees Of Health Dept

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 8 (IANS) Haryana's Health and Family Welfare Minister Arti Singh Rao on Thursday said due to the tense situation with Pakistan, the government has decided to impose a ban on the leave of all officers and employees working in the Health Department.

She said this decision has been taken to ensure continuity, efficiency and quick response of health services in the state.

“In this hour of crisis, the health system of the state should remain fully active so that any emergency can be dealt with and necessary medical facilities can be made available to the public immediately,” she said in a statement.

She said instructions have been issued to all Civil Surgeons and Chief Medical Officers that they should not allow any leave to their subordinate employees, whether it is casual or pre-approved, till further orders.

All officers and employees have been directed to ensure that no person leaves the district headquarters and remains present at their workplace.

If any officer or employee is required to take leave in extreme circumstances, it will be mandatory to obtain prior permission from the Director General of Health Services. No employee will be allowed to go on leave without permission.

“We all have to work in unity at this time. The Health Department is the backbone of the state, and it's most important for it to remain active in a situation like war or emergency,” she said.

The minister also appealed to all health workers to perform their duties with full loyalty, dedication and service spirit and avoid any kind of laxity.

She also assured that all necessary resources and support will be provided by the government so that there is no hindrance in health services.

She further directed the officials to review the preparations of all hospitals and health centres and strengthen all necessary arrangements.