BEYOND Expo 2025 Announces Global Investment Summit Speaker Lineup

BEYOND Expo 2025 is proud to unveil the speaker lineup for the highly anticipated Global Investment Summit on May 23, 2025, at The Venetian Macao Cotai Expo, where some of the world's most influential investors and venture capital leaders will gather to explore the next frontier of innovation and opportunity across Asia and beyond.

As Asia cements its role as a global innovation powerhouse, the Global Investment Summit will spotlight key investment trends in private equity, impact investing, and cross-border collaboration.

This exclusive gathering will feature a dynamic agenda, including panel discussions and fireside chat on these topics:



Cross-Border Capital: Investing Across Asia

The Edge of Tech: Betting on Deep Innovation

Fireside Chat with Meta World Peace

Southeast Asia Rising: The Next Tech Powerhouse The Next Consumer Frontier

China's Capital Momentum: Domestic Growth, Global Vision

Confirmed speakers include some of the industry's most influential figures:



Harry Man, Partner, MPCi (China)

Akio Tanaka, Partner, Headline (Japan)

Jung-hee Ryu, Managing Partner, FuturePlay (South Korea)

Thomas Tsao, Co-founder, Gobi Partners (Malaysia)

Helen Wong, Managing Partner, AC Ventures (Singapore)

Peng T. Ong, Co-founder & Managing Partner, Monk's Hill Ventures (Singapore)

James Tan, Managing Partner, Quest Ventures (Singapore)

Wayne Shiong, Founding Partner, China Growth Capital (China)

Zhou Wei, Founder, CCV (China)

Steven Hu, Founding Partner, Ince Capital (China)

Joseph Zhou, Managing Partner, Bits x Bites (China)

Li Feng, Founder, FreeS Fund (China)

Harry Wang, CEO & Founder, Linear Capital (China)

Esther Wong, Founder & CEO, 3C (Hong Kong, China)

Adrian Hia, Partner, Kairous Capital (Malaysia)

Justin Niu, Partner, IDG Capital (China)

E. Mr. Mohamed Al Ahbab, Vice Chairman, Commerce Committee (Qatar)

Garibaldi Thohir, Chairman, the China Committee of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Indonesia) Zhang Qian, Founding Partner, FutureX Capital (China)

Also, don't miss our exclusive fireside chat with Meta World Peace - former NBA star, mental health advocate, and now Managing Partner at Tru Skye Ventures. He'll share his unique journey from professional sports to impact-driven investing, his vision for empowering underrepresented founders, and how he's leveraging innovation and capital to drive positive social change.



Date: May 23, 2025

Time: Full Day Stage: M

The Global Investment Summit is set to be a must-attend event for investors seeking quality deal flow, innovative partnerships, and actionable market intelligence in one of the world's most dynamic and promising regions.

