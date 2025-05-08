Industrial Design At The Forefront Of Innovation: International Industrial Design Forum At BEYOND Expo 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Industrial design stands at the intersection of technology and humanity - it is the catalyst behind meaningful innovation. Beyond aesthetics, thoughtful design shapes industries, solves real-world challenges, and drives the future of progress.

On May 22, 2025, BEYOND Expo, together with School of Design at Hunan University and Lushan Laboratory, will host the International Industrial Design Forum, a global platform dedicated to advancing the role of design in industrial and technological transformation.

The forum will explore the integration of design, engineering, manufacturing, and business, showcasing the latest advancements in sustainable materials, smart manufacturing, and human-centered design.

Bringing together renowned designers, innovators, academics, and industry leaders from around the world, the forum provides a rare opportunity to engage in high-level dialogue and exchange forward-thinking ideas on the evolving landscape of industrial design.

Designed for both startups and established enterprises, the forum offers exceptional opportunities to foster international partnerships and collaborations, strengthening the global industrial design ecosystem.

BEYOND Expo 2025 invites designers, entrepreneurs, technologists, manufacturers, and investors to join this pivotal event-where creativity meets industry, and bold ideas become reality.

Hunan University's design discipline started from 1977, which is one of the earliest industrial design major in China. It now has the complete academic system from undergraduate education to Post-Doc research. The School of Design in Hunan University has been awarded twice First Prize in the National Teaching Achievement. During the period from 2017 to 2022, its Design discipline consistently ranked the top five in two consecutive rounds of national disciplinary evaluations, as assessed by the Ministry of Education.

Lushan Laboratory, established under the auspices of Hunan University, is the first provincial-level industrial design laboratory in China. It focuses on the national goal of building a core advanced manufacturing hub, integrating research achievements in Industrial Design 4.0, intelligent human-computer interaction design technology, and complex scene perception systems. Based on the design innovation resources in Hunan, the laboratory aims to create a globally leading research and development center for industrial design.