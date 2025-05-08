Cambrian And Anheuser-Busch Named Finalists For Industrial Project Of The Year At 2025 Global Water Awards

First water reuse-as-a-service project for Anheuser-Busch delivers major environmental and cost savings at Houston brewery

BOSTON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrian, a leading provider of turnkey wastewater treatment, water reuse, and energy recovery-as-a-service, announced that its project with Anheuser-Busch has been named a finalist for the 2025 Global Water Awards' Industrial Project of the Year. The award will be presented at the Global Water Summit, taking place May 12–14 in Paris, France.

The nomination recognizes a first-of-its-kind achievement: the deployment of Cambrian's Water-Energy Purchase Agreement (WEPA) model as the first water reuse-as-a-service contract signed by Anheuser-Busch. This landmark project at the company's Houston brewery enables large-scale water reuse with no upfront capital investment, delivering operational savings and measurable environmental benefits.

Under the WEPA model, Cambrian designed, financed, installed, and now operates a modular treatment system that processes up to 400,000 gallons of high-strength wastewater daily, converting effluent into EPA-quality water for non-potable reuse. The system is expected to treat 3.45 billion gallons over the 20-year contract, while reducing water and wastewater costs by 20% and avoiding more than 23,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

"This project represents a true innovation, not only in water technology, but in how we deliver infrastructure," said Matthew Silver, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Cambrian . "By combining advanced treatment with an aligned, performance-based business model, we've created a win-win for Anheuser-Busch: lower pollution, reduced water use, and decreased costs, all without the burden of capital investment or operational risk. This is the future of sustainable water management."

Cambrian and Anheuser-Busch began their partnership in 2019 following a successful pilot through the 100+ Accelerator, a global sustainability innovation platform. In 2022, they launched the Houston project, which features Cambrian's BlueCycleTM membrane bioreactor (MBR) technology. Delivered via the WEPA model, Cambrian finances, builds, owns, and operates the system, charging only by the gallon treated.

"Following a successful pilot through our 100+ Accelerator, we are excited to continue supporting the growth of this innovative team by implementing this advanced technology at our Houston brewery, where we first installed wastewater treatment more than 24 years ago," said Angie Slaughter, Vice President of Sustainability Procurement at Anheuser-Busch . "We're always challenging ourselves to dream big when it comes to sustainability. Our work with Cambrian shows the power of partnership in scaling solutions that accelerate the circular economy."

In addition to its water reuse impact, the project is expected to eliminate 1,230 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually - the equivalent of removing more than 260 cars from the road. The model also ensures operational excellence by embedding specialized Cambrian personnel on-site, while alleviating capital and maintenance burdens for Anheuser-Busch.

"The sophistication we've reached with this technology is exciting. The quality of water that can be delivered with radically lower energy use is astounding," said Edward Norton, Cambrian board member and sustainability advocate . "But what's most significant is that Anheuser-Busch and Cambrian are proving what's best for the environment and community is also the best economic option. A more sustainable water strategy results in a more profitable company. That alignment is going to drive positive change."

The Global Water Awards, presented by Global Water Intelligence, celebrate the most important achievements in the international water industry. The Industrial Project of the Year category honors the project that has made the most significant contribution to water sustainability in the industrial sector.

Cambrian is a leader in commercial and industrial water reuse and energy recovery-as-a-service. Using its award-winning, proprietary technologies, Cambrian delivers turnkey wastewater treatment solutions that reduce lifecycle costs and operational risk. Through its Water-Energy Purchase Agreement (WEPA), Cambrian designs, builds, owns, and operates treatment systems, charging only by the gallon treated or kilowatt-hour generated-so customers can focus on their core business while achieving environmental and financial benefits. Founded out of MIT, Cambrian has partnered with global brands including Anheuser-Busch, Sapporo, Keurig Dr. Pepper, LVMH, and Discovery Land. The company has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer and Circular Economy Leader. For more information, visit .

