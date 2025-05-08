Cielo Issues Letter To Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV: CMC; OTC PINK: CWSFF) (“” or the“”) is pleased to have issued today a letter to shareholders, as below:

Dear Shareholders,

Thank you to all those who attended our webinar on April 17, 2025. We are grateful for your continued interest in and support of Cielo and the future we have envisioned for the Company.

Following the announcement of the proposed unwinding of our previous transaction (announced on April 30, 2025), I would like to reaffirm our commitment to a forward-focused strategy that enhances Cielo's core mission and long-term growth objectives. Cielo is a waste solutions company. Our mission is to match waste products and by-products with compatible technologies that effectively reduce environmental impact while achieving and maintaining profitability. Rather than relying on a single technology, Cielo remains strategically flexible, leveraging lessons learned through development, ownership, acquisition, and licensing of past technologies. While we recognize the benefits of owning or licensing technology, our business model does not depend on it. Instead, we see value in investing in proven technologies under trusted vendor-customer relationships, mitigating risks and reducing anticipated timelines while strengthening our asset base through capital expenditures and fully constructed facilities. By maintaining a technology-agnostic approach, we can strategically allocate resources to drive growth and focus on our core mission of delivering effective waste solutions.

Cielo's first proposed project is the development of a waste to hydrogen facility in British Columbia. We will deploy a process designed to produce minimal waste by converting scrap railway tie feedstock into usable energy while generating value through Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits and access to various government programs. We expect this will position Cielo to deliver both strong environmental outcomes and meaningful economic returns.

We appreciate your continued trust and support as we execute on the development of our British Columbia facility. We look forward to sharing milestones and providing updates in our forthcoming webinars and news releases. Should you have any questions or wish to discuss our progress further, please feel free to contact me directly.

Sincerely,

Ryan C. Jackson

Chief Executive Officer

Financing

Cielo also announces that it will not proceed with the shares for debt transactions as previously disclosed on January 21, 2025. However, the Company remains committed to completing such transactions under revised terms, which will be announced in the coming days. Additionally, Cielo intends to undertake a private placement offering of securities, with further details to be announced shortly after this news release. These financial initiatives align with the Company's strategic growth objectives, reinforcing its commitment to operational strength and long-term value creation.

ABOUT CIELO

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. is a publicly traded company focused on transforming waste materials into high-value products.

