Telycam Ships Vision+ 4KZ Professional Box Camera

SHENZHEN, China, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Telycam has begun shipping its new Vision+ 4KZ professional box camera. Packing an incredible array of features into a compact form factor at a surprisingly affordable price, the Vision+ 4KZ delivers the stunning quality of Telycam's PTZ cameras for use cases that don't require remote pan and tilt.

Telycam will showcase the Vision+ 4KZ box camera and other new innovations in booth 3088 at the InfoComm 2025 exhibition, taking place June 11 to 13 in Orlando, Florida.

Telycam has begun shipping its new Vision+ 4KZ box camera for live production, streaming and professional AV applications. Its extensive features include 20x optical zoom, on-camera controls, auto-framing and more.

"Customers were very impressed with the Vision+ 4KZ when they saw it in action at the ISE exhibition and the NAB Show, with many people praising its exceptional image quality, extensive feature set and compact size," said Jenny Liu, Telycam's co-founder and head of sales and marketing. "Its quality and flexibility make it ideal for environments ranging from classrooms and worship sanctuaries to production studios, while its price tag makes it affordable for users from independent content creators to broadcasters."

The Vision+ 4KZ combines a 1/1.8-inch, nine-megapixel CMOS sensor with cutting-edge image processing to capture spectacular, lifelike 4K/60fps video. 20x optical zoom enables crystal-clear close-ups at long distances, while its advanced focusing algorithm provides rapid, accurate auto-focus even while zooming. A 1080p output can be cropped from the 4K Ultra HD image, with a choice of two intelligent tracking options: auto-framing dynamically adjusts the view to keep subjects centered, while auto-tracking uses advanced AI algorithms to identify and follow a subject even in complex environments.

The Vision+ 4KZ's integrated color screen and five-button control panel display key camera parameters and enable easy, on-camera adjustments. The camera can also be remotely managed via an intuitive, browser-based web interface and standard control protocols. Its flexible connectivity includes HDMI and USB outputs; 3.5mm line-level and mini XLR (with phantom power) audio inputs; and AV-over-IP and streaming outputs including NDI® HX3, SRT, RTSP, RTMP and more.

The Vision+ 4KZ box camera is designed to overcome the color and visual inconsistency that can occur when switching between cameras in multi-camera productions. By using the same high-quality lens, sensor and image processor as Telycam's Vision+ 4KN 20x PTZ camera, the Vision+ 4KZ offers seamless color matching and a consistent look across both fixed-position and PTZ setups. Other key features include local recording to a microSD card, an integrated tally light, and POE+ support.

The Vision+ 4KZ box camera is available through Telycam's global network of expert channel partners. Telycam cameras are distributed in the United States and Canada by MVD (Mobile Video Devices, Inc.). For more information about Telycam, please visit .

About Telycam – Founded in 2014, Telycam ( ) is an innovative PTZ camera developer with an emphasis on R&D. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Telycam offers two main product lines: NDI/IP PTZ cameras designed for live production; and USB-based webcams designed for video conferencing. With a firm commitment to the video camera sector for more than a decade, Telycam has become a key player in the Pro AV and broadcast industries.

