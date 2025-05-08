India Targets Air Defence Radars In Pakistan, Neutralises Missiles & Drones Targeting Amritsar, Srinagar, Other Cities

MENAFN - Live Mint) Operation Sindoor : The Indian Armed Forces successfully foiled multiple attempts by the Pakistani military to strike several strategic targets across Northern and Western India using drones and missiles last night, officials confirmed on Thursday. In a retaliatory operation, Indian forces also destroyed Pakistani air defence system in various locations.

According to defence ministry official statement, the Pakistani military targeted locations including Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.

These hostile attempts were effectively neutralised by India's Integrated Counter Unmanned Aircraft System, which combines Grid and Air Defence technologies.

“The remnants of these attacks are currently being recovered from multiple sites, providing clear evidence of the Pakistani aggression,” the ministry stated.

In a measured but firm response, Indian forces targeted air defence radars and systems at several Pakistani locations this morning.“India's response has been conducted within the same operational domain and with equivalent intensity as the Pakistani strikes,” the ministry added.

Meanwhile, the ministry reported a marked escalation in unprovoked Pakistani firing across the Line of Control, employing mortars and heavy calibre artillery in sectors including Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using Mortars and heavy calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. Sixteen innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing. Here too, India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt.”, the statement added.

The Indian Armed Forces reiterated their commitment to maintaining non-escalation,“provided that this principle is reciprocated by the Pakistani military.”